Me and My Money: ‘I have learnt to use my negotiation skills better’

Debbie Sleeman, the CEO and Founder of Polished London, talks finances

I’m definitely a spender. I tend to spend most of my money on beauty products — I just love them. I like to take trips to the salon and book nail appointments quite frequently too, but I haven’t sat down and worked out what I spend monthly. I know I would be very shocked, so I best just not add that up.

​How much is in your wallet?

Right now, I have £60 and €35. I usually travel to Ireland for work, so the euros come in handy for me.

​Do you adhere to a budget?

I definitely do in terms of my business — you really have to. But in my personal life, I don’t really budget. I think we deserve to treat ourselves. Life is too short not to.

​Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

I’ve only got a Tesco Clubcard, which I use all the time as Tesco is so close to me. I’m always popping in for something. But apart from that, I don’t have any others, although I probably should have more, as you get so many benefits with brands.

​Cash or card: what’s your preference?

I seem to use my card for almost everything, as it’s so convenient, but cash is also very important. We know that by using cards it charges, which is never a good thing, but it’s so convenient and, when you’re busy, I’m all for the ease of it.

​What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

I used to fly as cabin crew for Virgin Atlantic, so we would get excellent staff discounts on flights and holidays. It was amazing. My flights would cost me under £100 for anywhere around the world, and if seats were available, this would be for first class too, which would usually cost thousands. I left just after Covid-19 [struck], as Polished London requires so much more of my time now, but I absolutely do miss the travelling. It was great fun.

​What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

I have learnt to use my negotiation skills better. The more experienced I’ve become in business, the better I have become at it. Just because you are quoted a price for something, it doesn’t mean you can’t try to save here or there. You should always try to negotiate, that’s what it’s all about, and if it doesn’t feel right, then listen to your gut, which never lies.

​What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

I’m a shoe person. I love shoes, rather than bags, and I do own quite a few pairs of designer shoes. They can cost around £500, but I don’t buy designer shoes that often — probably a pair once a year for my birthday as a special treat, if I’m lucky.

​If money was no object, you’d buy…

A dream holiday to the Maldives: it is paradise island. I would bring a great book and keep my phone switched off and enjoy the beautiful, luxurious surroundings. Hopefully one day I’ll get to go. It looks sensational.

​Polished London is a luxurious answer to oral care and whitening. The brand’s award-winning clinically proven vegan-friendly products have taken the world of at-home teeth whitening and oral care by storm. Dubbed the celebrity go-to brand for oral beauty, Polished London can be found in pharmacies, dentists, high street retailers and salons across the globe. www.polishedlondon.com