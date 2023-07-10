Me and My Money: ‘I’m over-cautious when it comes to spending money that is not mine’

Owner of Pulse PR & Marketing Grainne McGarvey is used to budgeting at work and at home

I would say I am a little bit of both. I am good at saving for big purchases like a house or a new car, but I would never say no to picking up a new dress or lippy for a night out.

How much is in your wallet?

I streamlined my purse recently and only have the essential cards but always carry a bit of cash. To be honest, it’s mostly for leaving tips in coffee shops or the hairdressers.

Do you adhere to a budget?

When it comes to a client’s budget, yes! I am probably overcautious when it comes to spending money that isn’t mine especially when it comes to events — there is always something you haven’t budgeted for that comes up last minute.

When it comes to my own household I really don’t stick to an exact budget.

That said, the cost of groceries has shot up so much so I have been a bit more careful when it comes to shopping, especially when I have a husband and son to eat me out of house and home!

I have gone back to doing a “big shop” to buy in bulk and freeze it or keep non-perishable things on offer even if I don’t need to use it there and then.

Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

Yes! Sparks from M&S and Tesco are probably the ones I use the most. I’ve never been a tea or coffee drinker so my Hotel Chocolat loyalty card always gets used when I’ve a meeting in town.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

I pay for everything on my credit card and pay off the full balance at the end of the month. I still believe that cash is king so like to leave cash in my bank account for as long as possible.

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

I bought my first house at auction seven years ago and got it for slightly less than it was originally listed with the estate agent.

After doing a couple months of renovations I got it valued and it was worth twice what I originally paid for it. I now understand what people mean when they say property is a sound investment.

What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

Don’t bank on the money until the money is in the bank.

I have been running my own business for 13 years and in the early days I believed everything people said when it came to payments coming through.

Now I am a bit savvier and thankfully all my clients are great and there are never any issues.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

Houses aside, I have a MacBook Air which literally never leaves my side so if it was based on cost per use it was worth the investment.

I am also a big fan of Mulberry handbags — I think they are classics that never lose their style.

If money was no object, I’d buy…

A house in all my favourite places — Manhattan, Ibiza and Paris for example. As long as I have a mobile and a laptop I can pretty much work anywhere. Well, that’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it!

