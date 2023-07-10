Me and My Money: ‘I’m over-cautious when it comes to spending money that is not mine’
Owner of Pulse PR & Marketing Grainne McGarvey is used to budgeting at work and at home
Are you a spender or a saver?
I would say I am a little bit of both. I am good at saving for big purchases like a house or a new car, but I would never say no to picking up a new dress or lippy for a night out.
How much is in your wallet?
I streamlined my purse recently and only have the essential cards but always carry a bit of cash. To be honest, it’s mostly for leaving tips in coffee shops or the hairdressers.
Do you adhere to a budget?
When it comes to a client’s budget, yes! I am probably overcautious when it comes to spending money that isn’t mine especially when it comes to events — there is always something you haven’t budgeted for that comes up last minute.
When it comes to my own household I really don’t stick to an exact budget.
That said, the cost of groceries has shot up so much so I have been a bit more careful when it comes to shopping, especially when I have a husband and son to eat me out of house and home!
I have gone back to doing a “big shop” to buy in bulk and freeze it or keep non-perishable things on offer even if I don’t need to use it there and then.
Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?
Yes! Sparks from M&S and Tesco are probably the ones I use the most. I’ve never been a tea or coffee drinker so my Hotel Chocolat loyalty card always gets used when I’ve a meeting in town.
Cash or card: what’s your preference?
I pay for everything on my credit card and pay off the full balance at the end of the month. I still believe that cash is king so like to leave cash in my bank account for as long as possible.
What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?
I bought my first house at auction seven years ago and got it for slightly less than it was originally listed with the estate agent.
After doing a couple months of renovations I got it valued and it was worth twice what I originally paid for it. I now understand what people mean when they say property is a sound investment.
What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?
Don’t bank on the money until the money is in the bank.
I have been running my own business for 13 years and in the early days I believed everything people said when it came to payments coming through.
Now I am a bit savvier and thankfully all my clients are great and there are never any issues.
What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?
Houses aside, I have a MacBook Air which literally never leaves my side so if it was based on cost per use it was worth the investment.
I am also a big fan of Mulberry handbags — I think they are classics that never lose their style.
If money was no object, I’d buy…
A house in all my favourite places — Manhattan, Ibiza and Paris for example. As long as I have a mobile and a laptop I can pretty much work anywhere. Well, that’s my excuse and I’m sticking to it!
