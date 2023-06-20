Meet Carryduff mum who’s encouraging other visually impaired people to get active

Patricia (far right) with family at the wedding of son Eamonn and his wife Paula in April

Patricia McKnight (63), from Carryduff, only took up sport six years ago and today is a keen tennis player, runner and also keeps fit with weekly Zumba and Pilates classes.

She is one of a number of visually impaired people from across the UK sharing their stories as part of a new See Sport Differently campaign launched by the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and British Blind Sport.

It aims to tackle the disparity of physical activity among blind and partially-sighted people after figures showed that over half are inactive, meaning they do less than 30 minutes of physical activity a day.

Patricia, who attends exercise classes most days, confesses that it was only after her children left home that she took up sport to help fill her days and now is a regular on the tennis court.

She says: “Although I’d never been to a gym, I worked up the courage and decided to go to my local leisure centre, Lough Moss, to see what they had to offer.

“That was in 2016 and they were so helpful and told me about a programme of activities for older people.

“You’re never too old to try something new, so I gave it a go.

“I tried circuits and Pilates; I then completed the Couch to 5k and helped set up a great group of runners called Loch Musketeers.

“But it was Zumba that I really enjoyed. Cindy, the instructor, was lovely. The music was great and it didn’t matter if I got it wrong. The calories don’t care if you go the wrong way. The only thing that hurts coming out of Cindy’s class is your tummy from all the laughing.

“Looking back on that first trip to the leisure centre, I had a choice. Get out and give it a try or stay under the duvet. I’m glad I chose the first option.”

Patricia (in white) with guide runner Colette and coach Maureen

Patricia, who was short sighted as a child and never played sport, was horrified to lose the sight in her right eye when she was 21.

She soon learned to compensate with her left eye and went on to pass her driving test. However, at 35, with two young children, her world came crashing down when the vision in her left eye also went.

She explains: “I had no idea that I was at risk of losing my sight. I had been working in the Ulster Bank in Waring Street when I lost sight in my right eye at 21 and I had to give up my job after a few years as it wasn’t feasible to continue.

“I had macular degeneration which causes the retina to deteriorate. It was an absolute blow to lose sight in my right eye.

“But at that age you don’t take life too seriously. I just felt I still had my other eye and it’s working fine so I got on with things and even learned to drive and passed my test.

“But when the same thing happened in my left eye, it was pretty devastating.

“My daughter Claire was only 10 months old, and my son Eamonn was eight.

“I was left with a bit of peripheral vision but my central vision on both sides has completely gone.”

Married to Michael, Patricia focused on bringing her children up and it was only when Eamonn (36) moved to New Zealand and Claire (28) started university that she suddenly found herself with long days to fill and decided to join her local leisure centre.

She says: “I was stuck in the house all day on my own as my husband was still working.

“After I did the Couch to 5k I didn’t want to lose the momentum so I contacted Olive Rodgers ,who is a community access worker with RNIB, to see what opportunities there might be.

“Olive really is like the backbone of everything we do as an organisation, and she told me about a wonderful Disability Sport NI programme which was running at the time, and which is where I discovered blind tennis.

“I never thought of sport specifically for blind and partially-sighted people. It never occurred to me to try a racket sport.

“I thought it would be like school, where I kept missing the ball, which I still do. But I heard how it could be adapted and searched online for a club near me and found Windsor in Belfast which had a great facility with volunteers and coaches.

“That first session was amazing. Knowing nothing about visually-impaired tennis, everything was an achievement, especially getting the ball over the net.

“Let’s face it, I’ll never make Wimbledon, but I’m keeping fit, having fun with friends and I’ve met people from all around the world.

“The club isn’t the easiest to get to, with two buses and a city centre to navigate, but everybody is so welcoming and it’s great to be able to take part, and even better when I get it right.”

Patricia (far right) with family at the wedding of son Eamonn and his wife Paula in April

Visually-impaired tennis is made possible by using a different type of ball which rattles, allowing the players who can’t see to instead hear where it is.

Patricia plays two days a week and every Saturday morning on top of her other fitness classes and running group.

She adds: “It is good to be out of the house and be active and it is also great for your mental health.

“When something major happens, it is very easy to curl up and hide away at home but getting out helps, not just with fitness, but making new friends and creating a new social life. I was 56 before I started running and it just goes to show you are never too old to try something new.”

Every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight. RNIB is taking a stand against exclusion, inequality and isolation to create a world without barriers where people with sight loss can lead full lives.

A different world where society values blind and partially-sighted people not for the disabilities they’ve overcome, but for the people they are.

As part of the new See Sport Differently campaign, RNIB and British Blind Sport have created an accessible online hub to provide information and guidance on accessible sports and activities and how blind and partially-sighted people can get involved. This portal includes a quiz where people can find out what sports and activities best suit them.

Derrick Errol Evans MBE, widely known as Mr Motivator, is also supporting the campaign with a series of free audibly accessible home workout videos.

He said: “Exercise is for everyone, regardless of age, weight, ability, or sight loss. Whether it is simple chair exercises or a cardio workout, there is something out there for everyone. And it doesn’t have to be challenging or hard work; it can be fun, exciting and energising. The important thing is to get started.”

Vivienne Francis, RNIB’s chief social change officer, said: “See Sport Differently is working to get more blind and partially-sighted people actively participating in physical activity and improve understanding of sight loss across the sports sector.

“Unfortunately, our research shows that one in three blind and partially-sighted people said there were sports or fitness activities they would like to try but haven’t been able to.

“Creating positive wellbeing through fair and equal participation in physical activity and the opportunity to experience sport in an inclusive way is one of the key priorities of this campaign.

“The accessible online hub will pinpoint the local activities that already exist for people with sight loss to get involved in.”

Alaina MacGregor is chief executive of British Blind Sport and said the research findings emphasise the importance of raising awareness across the sector and ensuring that people who have lost their sight have access to accessible opportunities that enable them to live healthier and happier lives.

She adds: ”Our new hub contains a variety of resources, activities and information that can help to remove some of the barriers to participation, provide positive experiences and encourage blind and partially-sighted people of all ages and abilities to participate in sport.”

To find out more about See Sport Differently and watch Patricia and the other participants’ full stories visit www.seesportdifferently.org.uk; Mr Motivator’s free audibly accessible workout series can be found at SportDifferently.org.uk/HomeWorkout; Call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 or visit www.rnib.org.uk