Meet Northern Ireland’s ‘fabulous’ drag queens

As the country enjoys the return of Drag Race UK, Damian Kerlin asks Trudy Scrumptious and Lady Portia Di’Monte what is it about drag that keeps us wanting more

“Just do it!” exclaims Trudy Scrumptious, who after 22 years is one of Northern Ireland’s most established and respected queens. “Everyone should try drag at some point in their lives. Pull on a dress, find yourself a wig and don a pair of heels. Perform, do your housework, whatever. Just work it and remember — be fabulous!”

These words will resonate with thousands of people across the country, whose curiosity has been ignited as drag performance is enjoying a sparkling moment under the international spotlight and its newfound popularity is leading to new hybrid forms.

Drag has peaked arguably because of TV series RuPaul’s Drag Race, which boasts 13 seasons in the US, and inspired the spin off shows including for the past three years, Drag Race UK.

Drag has deep roots in Western culture, specifically in theatre when women weren’t permitted to perform on stage so men would play female roles.

Drag performers were featured as far back as ancient Greece and carried on through Shakespearean times.

In the nineteenth century, female impersonators began to use the medium as a performative art, especially in vaudeville shows. In the 1880s, the first drag queen, William Dorsey Swann, hosted drag balls at his home. By the early twentieth century, drag was tied to the LGBTQ+ community, a community that was marginalised in the United States and it was no longer part of popular mainstream entertainment.

After the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City and through the 1990s, gay culture and gay pride built mainstream support, and with that came popular drag culture as well. Films like the documentary Paris Is Burning, which chronicled African American ball culture in New York City’s Harlem neighbourhood in the late 1980s, The Birdcage, a comedy about a gay couple who run a drag cabaret in Miami’s South Beach, and most recently Ryan Murphy’s television series Pose helped educate and bring drag into mainstream culture.

When Trudy was younger, she was always fascinated by the thought of dressing in feminine clothes and portraying characters. She was drawn to feminine energy, and didn’t want to wear them all the time, but longed to perform in them. She found expression in garments and clothing; “something to swish, basically”.

One of Trudy’s earliest memories was her mother owning a dress which she kept in the hut press. It was a 1950s sapphire cobalt blue, with flowers round the hem line and pop collar and she remembers the need to try it on.

“It wasn’t a want; it was a need to try it on. At the time I was too short to reach it, but as soon as I figured out how to climb, I had to have it.

“I remember trying it on and standing at the top of the stairs calling for my mum who popped her head round the corner and said, ‘Oh, very nice son.’ She probably thought, ‘What is going on with this one?’ but her reaction was priceless.”

During the height of the conflict in the 70s and 80s Belfast city centre played homage to punks and the LGBTQ+ community as no-one else dared walk the streets at night.

Drag queen Mae West was a regular on the scene and hosted several events at the Dunbar Arms in Dunbar Link to raise vital funds for the LGBTQ+ community. Her career spanned 40 years where she raised over £60,000 for charitable causes.

It was difficult to be gay in the 70s and 80s in Northern Ireland, let alone be a drag queen. It was dangerous to be out in drag or visibly queer.

Lady Portia Di’Monte says: “The people and communities of Northern Ireland have always been accepting, it is those in charge who have not, and unfortunately, that mindset trickles down.”

LGBT+ rights in Northern Ireland have been slower to advance than in the rest of the UK. Northern Ireland was the last part of the United Kingdom to decriminalise homosexuality, having launched the preventative Save Ulster from Sodomy campaign spearheaded by then leader of the DUP, Ian Paisley.

In 2019, the party was unable to block Westminster from legislating same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland during the absence of the devolved assembly; five years after the rest of the UK.

This year, the Northern Ireland Assembly voted to ban conversion therapy with overwhelming support in a symbolic Stormont vote, which then leader Arlene Foster pledged to veto should the ban affect ‘religious freedoms’ — freedoms they are yet to extend to the LGBT+ community.

“There weren’t many performing drag queens in Belfast when I started,” Lady Portia Di’Monte reminisces.

“Titti Von Tramp worked the door and Miss Mae was the hostess with the mostest, but no-one put on shows, not really. That’s where Tina, Trudy and I came along.”

Lady Portia Di’Monte is of course discussing the trio’s legendary act which started off in the former Parliament Bar.

Trudy Scrumptious first met Tina Legs Tantrum when she auditioned for the Groovy Train, a Friday night club-night at the former M Club. Tina was stage manager and had just started doing drag herself and needed a support act.

“When Tina asked me would I ever consider drag, I have to admit I was curious. I remember Tina asked me what would my name be, and I said ‘Trudy Scrumptious’. I didn’t even hesitate.”

Trudy was studying fashion at Belfast Institute of Further and Higher Education (BIFHE) where, at the same time, Lady Portia was studying Performing Arts.

Both had met previously having attended performing arts workshops.

Trudy continues, “one of the best things about drag is the sisterhood. When the charisma is right, it can pack a punch! The Spice Girls are great individually but together they ruled the world.”

The three of them teamed up for Gay Your Cards Right, a Sunday night show at the Parliament.

“The Parliament had little on the menu of entertainment other than karaoke on a Saturday,” says Lady Portia.

“The Sunday before we started, they had nine people in the bar the whole evening. Within four weeks of us starting they had to move our show upstairs to accommodate the crowds.

“Suddenly, their Sunday nights were as busy as their Friday and Saturdays.

“What we offered was something different. Tina was the drag queen from the road, Trudy had a real artistic vibrancy and I, Lady Portia, well, I was the lady who lunched. The original real housewife.

“Our three characters were from different walks of life, which blended really successfully.”

When the Parliament closed in 2003 the trio decided to go their separate ways only to reform a few years later as, The She Degrees, to launch a new show in the now open Kremlin Bar.

“It was a cabaret bingo show. We had a backing band and several costume changes, and it was very entertaining and a lot of fun.

“Trudy was into fashion design, and she had made this very revealing outfit that no one would wear because it was so skimpy,” says Lady Portia.

“It was a very short mini skirt and a one shoulder belly top, and I offered to wear it on opening night.”

It turned out that this was only the beginning. Both Lady Portia and Trudy managed to break a major taboo by moving their acts from the gay scene to make it more mainstream with shows at Working Men’s Club’s and ‘straight bars’.

“The people of Belfast are like ‘this person has guts.’ You need confidence to own those spaces. Protestant or Catholic, no-one cares. It is a working-class mentality.

“If you have the guts to stand up for what you believe in, you’ll gain respect. They may not like it, but they’ll respect you.” Trudy explains.

The dichotomy of drag is often mapped across generational differences, between those who grew up without the internet and those who are digital natives.

In episode two of Drag Race UK season one, Scaredy Kat, one of the new school queens, performs live for the first time. Scaredy Kat’s lack of live performance experience is demonstrated in a lip-synch challenge and, when losing their place on the programme and sashaying away, Kat comments: “Not bad for a first gig.”

Since the rise of Drag Race, there has emerged two positions of drag, often referred to as “old school” and “new school”. Old school drag points to drag and artistry in traditional venues such as bars and clubs. It emphasises the traditions of drag as a performance form.

On the other hand, new school drag highlights the turn to social media as “the arena” in which performance is tried and tested. New school emphasises make-up tutorials and homemade videos.

“With TV and the internet there is an expectation for new Queens on the scene to come out and slay from the get-go”, says Trudy, who comes from a long line of Queens and who has honed her craft over many years.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race has made it accessible. You now have YouTube make-up tutorials and wigs being made en masse.

“When you go out polished, where do you go from there?

“When I started out, Trudy was not glamorous. This was baby drag.

“Years ago, there was less focus on looking perfect. It was much more character driven. You developed your act, and worried about looks later. Identifying and connecting with that character, is not just good for your art form but yourself. There is a magic in that confidence.”

“Stay humble and be yourself,” says Lady Portia. “An individual. What we are starting to see now is carbon copies of everything you can find online or on TV.

“Back in the day, we had no outside influence, and the character was developed from inside.

“The connection with your audience is everything. It is personal.

“Where possible, I try and stand at door and say thank you and goodbye to the audience. It shows an appreciation. I am not better or bigger than the show. It is a collective. It is never one person.”

“Drag is in theatre, films, music, the streets, there are even drag queens reading books to children.

“Children see it as colour and play. This is drag in its most basic form. The progress we’ve made from when I started, well, it’s a different time,” Trudy explains.

“I’ll admit, I wasn’t a fan of competitions at first, such as RuPaul’s Drag Race, as I felt it pitted us Queens against each other, when we needed support and community the most.

“But, that said, I now believe that the artform has developed as quickly as it has because of competition, as long as it’s got community at the heart. It has meant us Queens have had to push ourselves to develop our characters, to be extra.”

Trudy and Lady Portia both agree that: “In competition there may only be one crowned winner, but the audience may not always agree. You may not have won, but you will always be someone’s favourite. And that keeping to your true self. That’s longevity in the business.”

Of course, with the exponential growth of drag performance, there is a lot more to see — and a lot more to miss.

There is so much diversity in drag forms, but it is easy to end up talking about the ones we are used to seeing in our respective locations.

According to drag king Adam All, one of the stars of ethical cleaning company Method’s Drag Cleans campaign, it’s because drag tackles a universal fear: difference.

“I think we all worry that we aren’t like other people, that we don’t fit in somehow,” says the performer.

“Drag is an art form that purposely and directly embraces and empowers difference, particularly the kind of difference that can alienate a person from a social group or community.

“When someone who doesn’t naturally fit into those standards of beauty and has chosen not only to embrace that but to celebrate it… that’s very empowering for others.”

Put simply, drag is reassuring. When a society dominated by social media tells us that there’s only one definition of beauty, drag lets us know that in fact, there are many.

And in Northern Ireland drag is only continuing to tell us just that, as new and dynamic queens such as Cherrie Ontop, Rusty Hinges and Misty Falls move up the ranks.

That said, maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that at a time when the world feels like a darker, less tolerant place, an art form like drag has emerged as a force for joy.

Long may it continue.