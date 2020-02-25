Meet the chaplain who has set up home with his ex-RUC officer husband in Co Down... and runs a helpline for Northern Ireland's gay farmers

Canon Keith Ineson tells Linda Stewart how he grew up in a Salvation Army home and hid his sexuality for years before finding happiness

After a lifetime of suffering in silence, Canon Keith Ineson finally came out of the closet when he was in his 50s. The 68-year-old founder of the award-winning Gay Farmer Helpline - the first of its kind in the UK - admits he was terrified when he told his mum he was gay.

Now living with his husband, Bill Grant (64), in Dromara, Co Down, he grew up on a farm in Cheshire and has first-hand knowledge of the difficulties of being a gay man in a rural community.

"I never came out to my father at all - he died before I came out," Keith says. "When I came out, I knew I would have to talk to my mother rather than her get the story from somewhere else through gossip, so I went to see her in fear and trembling.

"I told her and she stopped for a couple of seconds and said 'Well, if that's the way things are, I'll put the kettle on'. That was her answer to everything - put the kettle on," he laughs.

Keith grew up in an evangelical Salvation Army family - "fourth or fifth generation Salvationist" - and he describes his parents as very ecumenical and forward-thinking for the time.

However, due to his father's views, Keith kept his sexuality concealed for much of his life, a decision that he says contributed to the depression that still plagues him today.

"Shall we just say he wasn't pro-gay?" he says. "By the time I was 12, with hindsight I knew I was gay, but by the time I was 14 I didn't need hindsight to know I was gay.

"It was very difficult because when I was a child and was realising I was gay, it was still illegal to have gay relationships. My father was quite anti-gay, but with hindsight he may have saved me from a lot of trouble either with the illegality or with Aids.

"Because of my background and family, I didn't come out even though I was gay and that led to my depression.

Canon Keith Ineson (right), with husband Bill Grant in Dromara, runs the Gay Farmer Helpline

"Quite simply when I was at school, things that the other lads would be looking at, even works of art, they'd be looking at the females, but I wasn't interested. I was more interested in looking at the men.

"But I did absolutely nothing about it at all, simply because of my background. I came out when I was about 50 - and you can imagine what that does to your mental health."

In an attempt not to dwell on his true feelings, Keith threw himself into his farm work - but then things started going wrong.

"We had just bought a massive poultry farm and when Edwina Currie started on about salmonella in eggs, it collapsed around us," he explains.

Keith went on to found Cheshire's Agricultural Chaplaincy, which supports farmers and farm workers.

"You're like a vicar to the farmers or like a social worker sent by the church," Keith says. "It's a very practical role, looking at things like state benefits, health, livestock. We started in a small way a year before foot-and-mouth disease hit us and then the programme rocketed. There were lots of TV and radio interviews and it became a full-time role."

Keith says focusing on his work was his way of dealing with concealing his sexuality and the depression that had hounded him for years.

"It can be quite isolating and quite lonely, but with farm work you dive into your work," he says. "And when I moved into the chaplaincy, just after the foot-and-mouth outbreak, I was working for 100 hours a week and I just continued from there. When I finished, I had a team of 14 chaplains working for me and I loved every minute of it."

Keith doesn't believe anyone in his family ever suspected he was gay before he came out just after he turned 50.

"I don't think so, no - certainly everybody seemed quite surprised when I did come out. Nobody said 'Oh, I always guessed'," he says.

"I don't think I act gay or sound gay or anything like that - there was nothing to hang a label on."

Keith was given the honorary title of 'Canon' from Chester Cathedral in recognition of the work he had done within the agricultural community. The Anglican church is one of the denominations that supports the Agricultural Chaplaincy and as well as undertaking some training with the Church of England, Keith also did some training with the Catholic Church and the Arthur Rank Centre, an ecumenical Christian charity that works in the rural community. During this time Keith found himself working with a number of gay farmers - and that was what inspired him to set up the Gay Farmers Helpline. Recently Keith was honoured with a Points of Life award from PM Boris Johnson for his work with the organisation. Explaining why its work is so necessary, Keith says: "Even though I'm gay myself, you don't hear about gay farmers - it's almost as if they don't exist."

Drawing on the Stonewall estimate that 7% of men are gay and the Ulster Farmers Union estimate of 23,000 farmers and farm workers in Northern Ireland, Keith believes there must be at least 800 male gay farmers here, many of them still in the closet.

"There is a massive need out there in terms of the calls we're getting. Even before I came over to Northern Ireland, I was getting calls from here," he says.

"Farmers are at the top of the league for suicide risk and one in four gay men will attempt suicide at some time in their lives.

"So if you are both gay and a farmer, you really do have a recipe for disaster."

Keith says his average caller will be around 50 and often married with children, such is the pressure within farming families to marry and produce an heir who will inherit the farm.

"They may be telling themselves 'if I get married it will sort everything out and it will be okay'. But they get older and they realise it didn't work out. I'm also talking to people who are very wary of hurting their wives - they'll be saying 'She's not a bad woman, I just shouldn't have married her'," he says.

Some will worry about the Aids risk, in which case Keith will be able to signpost a place to get tested, outside their own community if necessary. Others tell him they're due to get married, yet they know they are gay.

"It's something they have to decide for themselves - it's a question of laying the options open and they decide," Keith says.

"The important thing is that you talk to somebody - anybody - but you do need to talk. It could be a minister, it could be a priest, it could even just be a friend or family member but somebody you trust. You will know who out of all that lot to trust."

As for his own relationship, Keith admits he's very happy now living in Dromara with Bill.

"We met in Birmingham at a special meeting for more mature gay folk and literally our eyes met. We looked at each other and that was it," he says.

"We just started talking to each other and we knew straight away we were getting on extremely well. It just developed from there.

"Bill was in the RUC, then he went into the West Midland Police Force and then he retired. He's had difficult times as well, a mixture of the fact that his mother was Chinese, he's gay and he was in the RUC.

"He was out at a much younger age than me. Certainly when he was in the police force they knew he was gay."

Three years ago, the couple made the decision to move to Co Down.

"We were in a bit of a spot because my mother was getting older and frailer and Bill's mother was getting older and frailer. We were having a holiday over here, that sort of thing, and my mother suddenly died. A holiday we had planned over here turned into a house-hunting exercise and we moved over. It's been three years ago now," Keith says.

Happily, Keith says they have been readily accepted in the local area.

"We've had no problems at all in the shops etc - they've seen articles in the paper about me, they've heard me on the radio and we've had no problems at all. It has worked out very well for us and we're very happy here.

"We made up our minds when we came over here that we were going to be totally open - no secrets.

"We were the couple of gays down the road right from the start! I'm sure people call us that behind our backs but they've always been very good to us. We both talk about our husbands.

"Church has been a little bit more difficult but things in general have been fine. At Hillsborough it's been fine, not a problem - other meetings can be a little more conservative."

Keith says that his life-long link with the Salvation Army was severed soon after he came out. "I was a member of the Salvation Army, but it was quite obvious that they weren't overly happy with me," he explains.

"When I first came over here, I put out feelers as to whether I would be welcome at the Salvation Army. They didn't say a lot, they just said it wouldn't really be very acceptable."

Keith has since joined the Quakers. "I stayed as a Salvationist until I retired. I resigned because it is quite obvious that they aren't changing," he says.

Keith has clearly thought long and hard about the conflicting demands of church and private life, both on a personal level and through his work.

In his demanding role in the chaplaincy, he admits he was dealing with tremendous pressures and needed to have his own back-up from a spiritual and counselling point of view.

Before coming out, he spoke to his spiritual adviser as he wrestled with the decision he had to make.

"I obviously did a lot of work on it. You either reject your faith and the church, or you come out of it stronger because you've thought about it and worked a way through it," he says.

"There are massive differences between Christianity and the church - they're not always the same thing."

As regards any conflict with Biblical teaching on homosexuality, Keith says: "It took quite a while to work it through. I was brought up with a belief that homosexuality was wrong and I had to work through my faith. I went to conferences about it, I did a lot of reading about it and I came out the other side.

"It's been known that homosexuality has been around for a couple of thousand years or more and it's part of life. But the thing that did it for me was that Jesus never said anything about homosexuality. If He hadn't approved He would have said so and He didn't."

Now his focus is on helping other gay people. "I've still got the helpline to keep me busy and we've a small social group for farmers to go to for a meal, that sort of thing," he says. "I haven't been connected with other gay organisations but they know about me and I've been to see them, that sort of thing," he says.

For gay farmers in Northern Ireland, he says, things are becoming a little more open but there's still a long way to go.

"If you read the young farmers articles in the farming media, you never hear about gay people and you never see same sex couples. There's still a long way to go," he says.

In a way, he says, his whole life has led up to the chaplaincy and the helpline, with his background as a gay farmer, his struggles with depression and the ups and downs of the farm business.

"The depression started when I was 14 and has carried on right up to the present day. It gets better and worse, up and down, but it never goes away. The positive side is that I do know about depression," Keith says.

"What I have found as well is that the fear of coming out is worse than the actuality. The fear is causing massive problems to your mental health and that affects your physical health as well."

He admits he does sometimes think about how many years went by before he was able to come out.

"Having said that, if I had come out when I was 14, it would have been illegal," Keith says. "You can't live on regrets for the past - you can only live in the present and have things work out for you now. And things have worked out exceeding well for us, it's as simple as that."

For details of the Gay Farmer Helpline service, visit gayfarmer.co.uk or tel: 078 3793 1894