Meet the Derry woman who thinks she can convince Tom Hanks to visit her shop

Derry book store owner Jenni Doherty is opening what is believed to be Ireland’s first typewriter museum. She reveals why she wants Tom Hanks to be a visitor

When Jenni Doherty opens her typewriter museum in Derry — believed to be the only one on the island of Ireland — a very special typed invite will be sent to none other than Tom Hanks — whose love of the machine is synonymous with the Hollywood actor.