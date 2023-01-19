Meet the family from Hong Kong who now call NI their home: ‘People of Northern Ireland are some of the most welcoming on the planet’

Hong, Candy and Race Chow moved to Dundonald just over a year ago, and with the help of local woman Marlene McLoughlin, have settled into life in the province. They tell Áine Toner their plans for Lunar New Year

A family from Hong Kong who recently moved to Northern Ireland is looking forward to celebrating the Lunar New Year traditions with new and important friends.

Hong (49) and Candy (50) Chow and their teenage daughter Race arrived in Dundonald a little over a year ago and have made firm friendships within their community.

The Lunar New Year begins on Sunday and is one of the most important celebrations for Chinese people. Signalling the end of the winter period and honouring the growth to come, this year will celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.

“Lunar New Year is an important festival and the New Year’s Eve is the most important time,” explains Candy, who works as a bookkeeper.

“Wherever they are, people are expected to be home to celebrate the festival with their families. The New Year’s Eve dinner is called ‘reunion dinner’.

“The Lunar New Year is the most important social and economic holiday for billions of people around the world.

“Today it’s celebrated also by Chinese communities outside the country. For example, London will have lion dances, dragon dances and market shopping, just a few of these rich and colourful activities.”

Race, who is studying for her GCSEs (maths and Spanish are her favourite subjects) adds: “For the children, they get red pockets with money, and we get lots of good food to eat as well.

“The colour red symbolises luck and success.

“I just moved to my new school. Everyone, every teacher and every classmate are so friendly. Because I’m new, they’re happy to show me around and help me out, as well as hanging out with me during breaks. It has been brilliant.”

Hong, a food delivery driver, says that the Lunar New Year has the same importance as Christmas, and reiterates that it’s a time for everyone to celebrate with family and friends.

For the Chows, Northern Ireland has been a welcoming place.

“We had already made friends and had work in Belfast,” explains Candy.

They say they are grateful to have had support from NISMP [Northern Ireland Strategic Migration Partnership] and [expatriate association] Hongkongers in Britain, which played a crucial role in their swift settling in and integration.

“The people of Northern Ireland are some of the most friendly and welcoming people on the planet. Northern Ireland has great food, culture and a warm welcome,” Candy adds.

The family left Hong Kong in winter 2021, travelling over 6,000 miles before making Northern Ireland their home, a place, Candy says they “love very much”.

Hong also had a friend here. and when he visited a few years ago, realised it could be a place where they would be happy.

The family has enjoyed trips to the Giant’s Causeway and Newcastle, but say they miss their relatives who still live in Hong Kong.

The Chows have also invited Marlene McLoughlin and her husband Robert to the special reunion dinner this Saturday and are looking forward to showing them the importance of their heritage and culture.

They met Marlene when she volunteered to give English lessons at her local church, Ballyholme Presbyterian, which ran a series of sessions for Hong Kongers. This is part of a wider network — UKHK Welcome Churches — that receives government funding to run events and activities to help welcome those arriving from Hong Kong.

A window dresser by trade, Marlene (80) wanted to give back for the help she had received while living in Lanzarote for eight years.

She says: “I taught myself Spanish and if it hadn’t been for a lady called Joyce Naughton, who was there to help me to settle into where we were living, the getting to know people, the helping me with my Spanish, I couldn’t have done without this lady.

“Therefore I thought I wanted to help somebody else in return because it meant a lot to me when I was out there in a strange country.”

The Chows and Marlene believe their friendship was destined: Marlene says it was “meant to be” while Hong calls it “fate”. She describes the bond that has formed between them as more like family.

At first, offering practical learning and support, Marlene and the family became closer after one particular lesson.

“We were discussing families. I was saying to Hong and he mentioned that his mum was coming over here with his brother and his brother’s wife the following September,” says Marlene, who lives in Bangor.

“I turned to Candy and said, ‘What about your mum? Is she coming too?’ She put her head down, bless her heart. She said, ‘No, she’s not’. She was so sad for the rest of the lesson.

“My heart went out to her because Hong could see that she was unhappy and I didn’t make any comment, I let the lesson go through to the end.

“It was just as we were standing to get a coffee, I turned to Candy and said, ‘Candy, could I be your mum and you could be my daughter?’

“She said, ‘Daughter?’ Then the rest ran over saying, ‘Can I be your daughter too?’

“There’s something so beautiful about those people. I cannot put it into words. I love them as if they were my own children.”

Marlene calls it “guidance from above” that the Chows were seated at her table, saying, “I was meant to be getting blessed by all the love they have to give me, never mind apparently what I’m doing for them.”

It’s a relationship that is “beyond friendship”, says Marlene.

Hong’s brother, wife and his mother have also arrived from Hong Kong in recent months and live around the corner from the Chows. Marlene has been invited for family dinners and birthday celebrations.

“There’s a deep understanding. I call Hong ‘son’, it’s so precious and goes beyond words. They are so dear to my heart. Even Race, my new granddaughter, it’s as if we’ve known each other forever,” says Marlene.

“When I do what is in my heart, I never know in that moment why.

“I never realised that when I opened my mouth that day and asked Candy if I could be her mum, I would never have known the blessings that apparently I brought for them. [I can’t explain] What it’s done for me and even Robert, to know that I have all these lovely people.”

Marlene recalls a family meal at Hong’s brother’s house.

“Hong’s brother held my hand at the meal and said, ‘You are our extended family, you are not on your own.’

“It was such a blessing, because our son is in Berkshire and my daughter is in Orkney. They are not here with my grandchildren.”

Candy has already treated Marlene and Robert to a host of Chinese recipes, including gok zai, sweet friend dumplings. The McLoughlins also have sesame cookie balls and radish cake to look forward to.

Marlene’s friendship has extended throughout the Hong Kongers and she often receives messages for horticultural assistance.

“I used to be a window dresser and I love designing gardens. I get texts, ‘Can you come around to me in Bangor and design my garden?’ ‘Yeah, sure, I’ll bring my spade’. It’s life-changing for me, having them all.

“I feel we’re on Earth for a purpose and if we don’t do what the good Lord leads us to do then we’re neglecting our purpose here.

“It’s so precious, you have no idea. I have met people and I lived here in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Norfolk, in Lanzarote. There’s something very special about these people from Hong Kong that I can’t put into words. They’re sincere, they’re honest, they’re respectful.”

The Chows have quickly settled into life in the province, and believe that finding people in the community who care and are embracing them has made all the difference.

Hong reiterates the support given by the NISMP in its crucial role of integration.

“The most important thing is to know Jess, project coordinator of the Hong Kong BN(O) welcome programme in Northern Ireland. There are chat groups on Facebook that we have joined. Events and programmes are also published on there.

“The NISMP runs a Facebook page which has information and we are on WhatsApp groups as well.”

For more on the welcoming committee for Hong Kongers, see www.welcomehk.org