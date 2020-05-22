Meet the founders of the popular NI company famous for its inventive flavours who are adapting to the pandemic with tasty new products and online courses
Oscar Woolley and Annie Irwin, the founders of NI-based Suki Tea, tell Claire O'Boyle about adapting work and family life during lockdown and pushing on with exciting product plans
By Claire O'Boyle
In every successful partnership, there is a yin and a yang, a dreamer and a details guy - or in Suki Tea's case, an Oscar and an Annie. Oscar Woolley and Annie Irwin, the brains behind the much-loved Belfast-based tea makers have been working together for 15 years, and say their differences - as well as their big love of tea, of course - have been a huge boost for their business.