Meet the heir hunters who find long-lost relatives including the mystery son linked to Tipperary woman
The investigator who traced the family of a couple found dead in their Tipperary bungalow did it using skills he honed connecting people with their rightful inheritance. He talks here about his unusual line of work
Kim Bielenberg
Padraic Grennan is what’s popularly known an ‘heir hunter’. He prefers ‘probate genealogist’. Whatever the term, it’s a job that throws up many surprises and brings delight to long-lost relatives when he tells them they have a surprise inheritance.