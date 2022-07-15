Meet the heir hunters who find long-lost relatives including the mystery son linked to Tipperary woman

The investigator who traced the family of a couple found dead in their Tipperary bungalow did it using skills he honed connecting people with their rightful inheritance. He talks here about his unusual line of work

Probate genealogist: Padraic Grennan discovered that the late Tipperary resident Hilary Smith had a 61-year-old son. Photo by Wilde Photography

Kim Bielenberg

Padraic Grennan is what’s popularly known an ‘heir hunter’. He prefers ‘probate genealogist’. Whatever the term, it’s a job that throws up many surprises and brings delight to long-lost relatives when he tells them they have a surprise inheritance.