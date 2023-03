Living in the past – and loving it

18 Sep 2021 - Lynette Baxter at her home in Antrim. Picture credit should read: Liam McBurney/RAZORPIX

When Lynette Baxter was a teenager, she shunned the tracksuits of her peers; ignoring the side glances and bemused smiles as she stepped out in flares and big collared velvet jackets.