Meet the Northern Ireland woman who found out she'd qualified as a doctor while being treated on a psychiatric ward

In a remarkably candid interview, Sharon Hastings from Co Down tells Claire Williamson how she has qualified in medicine and married despite a long mental illness battle

Sharon Hastings' story is one of endurance - and the positive power of healing along the way. The 37-year-old from Newtownards lives with her husband Robert in Newcastle, Co Down. She has spent at least two years of her life in total in hospital.

Her lifetime has seen her experience severe and enduring mental illness, being diagnosed with a range of conditions including depression, bipolar disorder and eventually schizoaffective disorder. She has experienced episodes of mania and psychosis and has been tortured by her own thoughts.

What is more remarkable is that Sharon suffered all this while studying to become a doctor, and despite her struggles - which included being detained on a psychiatric ward during her final year - she achieved this.

She has written her story in a book to help start a conversation about severe mental illness, and to help people understand the journey people can go on.

Her story begins after she visited her Aunt Olivia in LA the summer before her final year of medicine at Queen's University Belfast in 2006.

Red flags started to appear; she had become disinterested in doing anything while on holiday and it was only when her aunt asked her did it occur to her that she might be depressed.

It was the first time she had heard that word used in connection with herself and immediately thought she could not possibly be a medical student and depressed.

Sharon saw a therapist while she was there and when she came home was given antidepressants and was referred to psychiatry.

She says: "The idea of being depressed, I felt stigma from that moment, self-stigma. I can't be a medical student and be depressed, it doesn't go together,

"Faith was important to me, and I was also thinking because of that, this shouldn't be happening to me either."

Sharon Hastings and husband Robert

Meanwhile, Sharon threw herself into her studies which became her main distraction from her health as she started final year, but her condition was deteriorating.

"I used to go to the hospital at eight in the morning and wouldn't come home to midnight some nights," she explained. "I wasn't eating properly and it started to become visible to people that something was wrong."

When Sharon had her first appointment in September the consultant wanted her to take a break from her studies, but she resisted.

And although things were on a downward spiral, by January 2007, remarkably Sharon had gotten through her written finals, but she began having suicidal thoughts.

She was admitted to the psychiatric ward voluntarily. However, after a week she wanted to leave, and had to be detained.

She recalls: "After a week or so I decided, 'no I can't do this I want out'. They were very concerned about me and I said I was going home, and they said you can't.

"I was still insistent I was going and they brought my GP in to do the detention.

"They detained me and I remember trying to break out, and I ran through the door set off all the alarms and of course, security brought me back again. That was a bit of a turning point, I had to accept I'm here now."

Sharon negotiated being able to do a tutorial once a week but gradually over time this stopped. Her studies were something she had control over, however, and she did not want to lose that.

"I had this dichotomy going on that I was having suicidal thoughts and didn't want to go on, I knew I wouldn't be well enough to be a doctor, but was adamant I was going to do my finals, that's where I was getting my identity from," she continues.

"People didn't understand. They'd say, 'Why are you so focused about your finals when you are so ill' but I said 'no I can't let go, that's the last thing that I have'."

Incredibly, Sharon made it through and got her degree in medicine in 2007. But finding out she had become a doctor while a patient on a psychiatric ward was not what Sharon had imagined.

"I was so glad to have it done. People started congratulating me in the ward, and said you can use the title now Dr McConville, but I thought, what for?

"My thoughts became really black at that time, and I just thought what is the point now?"

I had gone quite against Christianity and thought God had just abandoned me Sharon Hastings

Subsequently Sharon was diagnosed with an 'eating disorder not otherwise specified', because she did not have a confused body image - rather she knew she was thin, but felt she didn't deserve food.

She was sent to a specialist centre in London twice to try and get her weight up before trying to treat her mental health. But they were not successful trips and when she came back home she was a "mess".

In desperation she began to look online and came across a centre in America called New Beginnings. It was also a Christian centre which was something Sharon had rejected in recent years.

"I had gone quite against Christianity and thought God had just abandoned me," she says.

Sharon spent six months there in 2008 and came home a healthy weight, eating properly and knowing she did not want to go down that road again.

However, she was still battling depression.

Her GP helped get her back into a routine with specialists through the NHS. And soon Sharon thought about getting back to medicine and reapplied to the GMC (General Medical Council) but she was rejected quickly as she was still having treatment.

In January 2010, Sharon thought she was having a breakthrough - she felt incredible. But in fact, this was her first major manic episode.

"I didn't realise it as what it was at the start, I thought I was doing super-well, I felt amazing, everything was falling into place for me," she recalls.

"I wrote a novel in two weeks, I spent a lot of money on odd things.

"When I saw the psychiatrist, I was weirdly dressed and I was acting strange, like an overexcited child."

Here she was given a diagnosis of bipolar disorder. This gave Sharon a new sense of hope that if they knew what the problem was, at least they could treat it.

With this renewed confidence of a diagnosis and treatment plan, she reapplied to the GMC and was told she would have two interviews with two different assessors. The first one went well, she was told "doctors with bipolar work".

But somewhere in the six weeks in between the assessments something scary began to happen.

"I became aware of this network of messages, this fourth dimension, and started to have conspiracy theories going on in my head and had these flapping creatures I could see out of my left eye," she says. "It was terrifying."

When she had her appointment with the second GMC assessor he knew immediately what was going on. "Everything was happening, the tormentor things were there, I was looking up at them and then looking way.

"He told me he would be writing to my GP that day."

In his letter the assessor referred to Sharon as "floridly psychotic".

"I can't remember exactly what happened but by the time I got the letter from the GMC I knew what the implications of it were and shortly after that I had a suicide attempt," she says.

In 2011 a breakthrough diagnosis would shape the rest of her life, when Sharon was told she had schizoaffective disorder.

Sharon says: "I had got used to saying I was bipolar, and people generally do understand what bipolar is now, ups and downs in mood, manic depression, etc. That for me was the same momentous thing as the first time I said I had depression.

"I really shied away from that and didn't want to be called that. But at the same time they were saying, look if we know what it is we can treat it.

"But I was thinking you knew when it was bipolar and depression so what is it going to be next."

Unlike a physical illness - enduring mental health disorders can take time to get to the true diagnosis. "People have to see the evolution of an illness and how people present and it is a much more of a clinical expert opinion because you can't do a blood test to see it," she adds.

With her husband Robert

After that things began to settle and Sharon joined a creative writing class - and in January 2012 she met her now husband, Robert Hastings.

She was up front about her past from the outset.

"I looked normal, it wasn't obvious I was mentally ill, I was in a period of remission," she explains. "I told him what I had been through. I was telling him I've spent a total of two years in hospital and I could see him turning a bit grey when I told him some of the things that had happened.

"He said, 'It's hard to believe and hard to take in, you don't seem like a person who has this degree of illness', but he didn't run."

As they began dating, Sharon also felt her interests in other things coming back, and she started going to church again. She recalls: "I thought God had abandoned me but he got me through all this and I started to re-evaluate my whole faith.

"I was re-evaluating my whole life. I was quite stable and hopeful."

The couple faced further ups and downs - including some more intense moments - but they managed to get through it and worked hard on their relationship.

After three years of dating, on New Year's Eve, Rob proposed. "I thought marriage equals stability, I've got this loving and supportive person who has been through this with me and still wants to be with me."

They got married on April 23, 2015.

But the feeling of contentment and steadiness that Sharon hoped marriage would bring to her life didn't happen automatically.

"I thought marriage was the goal and we'll be settled and build a family," she says. "And of course it wasn't.

"So for the first time since 2011, in 2015 I was admitted to hospital with psychotic depression and that was Rob's first experience of visiting me in hospital."

Life since has been a roller coaster.

Over the years Sharon always read a lot, and took comfort in other people's experiences. But she wanted to read an account about someone who shared her faith, and when she couldn't find this, a friend suggested she write her own story.

That is how her book, Wrestling With My Thoughts was born. Even during the writing of the book, she struggled, especially with going over the difficult subject matter.

But since mid-July 2019 Sharon has not been back in hospital and is taking things a day at a time.

"There are bits that are harrowing in the book and it's probably more harrowing to write them than it is to read them," she says.

For Sharon, it's a book that tells a personal story of endurance and how healing and happiness can happen along the way. "It's not a story about healing from schizoaffective disorder, it's not like this was then and now things are great and it's sorted and I can write my story and it's all tidy," she says.

"It's still a struggle. I still do that wrestling with my thoughts."

She explains: "People ask me, 'do you not think things can get better and improve?' And I totally do. Sometimes people ask me, 'do you not think God has the power of healing?' And He does, but He doesn't always do that.

"My experience is usually with these illnesses people do live with them for life and often they can be managed better as people get older because there is more experience of what have we used in the past that worked."

Sharon has also been on a journey with her faith - and hopes the church can grow in their approach to understanding mental illness.

She adds: "I wanted the book not just to be a story of the mechanics of mental illness but to say where faith has influenced me and I do think there is a role for people if they can understand. Once people can understand they are less scared."

Now, Sharon wants people to know there is hope along the way. "It's nice to be able to give people hope of recovery but I think there is hope within the journey as well," she says.

07/02/2020 Dr Sharon Hastings pictured at St Annes square in Belfast. Mandatory Credit - Stephen Hamilton

"I have a faith which helps me and I have recognised I've been blessed with really good things, I have a husband who doesn't give up on me and loves me for who I am. He finds it hard and has days when he is stressed out by it too, but we just seem to get through it.

"Good things have happened in the midst of the struggle and it's looking back and recognising that."

Sharon wants people to take comfort from the book and not to feel alone.

"I want other people to feel, here is someone who lives with this illness but is holding on to the positives," she says. "The other motivation was for carers, looking at Rob's role and how he struggled at times.

"We have a good conversation in the community about depression and anxiety and with young people's mental health, but there isn't much conversation about severe mental illness. It's important to let people see a human at the centre of the struggle."

Sharon especially wants people to become more honest in communicating their feelings.

She adds: "It's very tempting to keep that veneer of 'everything is fine', that's what everyone wants to hear. It's breaking through that first layer of self-stigma, and to stop censoring everything."

Wrestling With My Thoughts is available through IVP books and on Amazon. If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000