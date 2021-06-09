Meet the Shunde Gaels: the world’s smallest GAA club based in China
Four Co Down men living and working in China as primary school teachers speak to Amy Cochrane about their life during the pandemic and forming a club with other expats
Amy Cochrane
Living and working in China during the coronavirus pandemic may not seem like the ideal situation for many, but for four County Down men who work as primary school teachers, they said they have found it “very rewarding” and are encouraging others to consider teaching in China as a career option.