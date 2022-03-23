Menopausal Mermaids founder Nicole Morelli on sea swimming: ‘A two minute dip changed my life, now I’m addicted’
With a 900% increase in the number of regular sea swimmers since lockdown, Menopausal Mermaids founder Nicole Morelli explains why members brave the chilly waters come “rail, hail or shine”
Catriona Doherty
To readers who have heard the hype but have yet to try sea swimming over fears about the cold or otherwise, Nicole Morelli says: “Just try it. Try it once and I promise you, you’ll be addicted.”