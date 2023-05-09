Mental health advocate to swim River Foyle to raise awareness for suicide prevention after losing his father

When his father died by suicide over a decade ago, Danny Quigley’s life was turned upside down. Now a dad himself, he’s preparing for the biggest challenge of his life: to swim 100km in open water.

He’s just moved his training into the sea in preparation for his challenge, which he’s calling a ‘Celebration of Life’, but it’s the mental preparation that he knows will be as much a part of this endurance swim as the physical aspect.

Danny was a happy-go-lucky teenager, obsessed with basketball and dodging English in school, when his father Colm died in 2011. His father had been an accomplished sportsman, well-known in their home city of Derry for taking part in races and triathlons. Colm had even worn the green jersey representing Ireland at international triathlon competitions.

“At that time mental health wasn’t talked about. The fact that my dad wasn’t well — it’s only when I look back that I can see. I thought he was going to be grand,” says Danny.

“As far back as I can remember, sports have always been a part of my life. I would always have seen my daddy training. His bike gear would always be in the house. He wanted the best for me, so he coached me. He got me to do hard things — I knew it was good for my physical health and mental health. I don’t forget these things,” says Danny, who runs a gym in Newtown Cunningham in Co Donegal.

“I think my mindset changed when I lost my dad. I became someone who no longer did things in terms of pleasing others or in the hunt for money. It was a savage rude awakening,” he says of the experience of losing his father at such a relatively young age.

As someone who tries to raise awareness of mental health through the challenges he undertakes, Danny says so much of life can be about doing things you don’t enjoy or about putting yourself under too much pressure.

He believes we still have a long way to go in terms of demystifying mental illness and really talking about our mental health. Helping people to know they can reach out for support and making sure the shame that often surrounds conversations around mental health — particularly for men — disappears are all part of his mission.

“I think we’re just at the start of this conversation. It’s just gathering momentum. It’s easier to build strong children than it is to repair a broken man,” he says of the need to ensure that children are given the tools to talk about their own struggles.

my mindset changed when I lost my Dad. — © ©Lorcan Doherty

Dad to Abigail (1), Malachy (3) and Jack (9), Danny says he’s given a lot of thought to how we build resilience in children.

“It’s all about giving them the tools and letting them know that all these feelings are normal. These are feelings everyone has. We all know the saying, ‘it’s OK not to be OK’. The saying should be ‘It’s OK to feel whatever you’re feeling and know that it’s temporary’,” he says.

“We all go through highs and lows and everything in between. There’s always room for change. Something can make you go from really happy to feeling terrible. It’s about knowing how to protect yourself when you’re feeling low”. He describes his own mental toolkit that he uses when the going gets tough as a mixed bag.

“A big part of my thinking is a mix of logic and trying to feel content. I give myself a fighting chance, and the only way I can do that is by looking after the simple things; drinking enough water, eating as naturally as I can, protecting my thoughts and my brain from something that could be toxic or detrimental to my thinking,” he says.

This includes choosing how he spends his time and who with. But he believes that we all can identify toxic influences in our life because these are the things that upset our contentment.

“Anything that causes you unnecessary stress. It can be different for different people. Some people might find pleasure in something that may make someone else feel stressed. You have to find out what’s toxic for you. For me, if something brings me down, I try to avoid it as much as I can,” he says.

One thing is certain in life, he says, and that is the fact that we will all have to deal with grief no matter who we are.

His own devastating experience of grief changed him completely and radically altered his attitude to life. He hopes that the lessons he’s learned along the way might become lighthouses for other people in their own time of darkness.

Raising money for suicide prevention, raising awareness of the fragility of our mental health and honouring his father and his legacy are all bound up in his latest challenge, which will see Danny swimming the length of the River Foyle in August.

He will begin his swim in Lifford, Co Donegal, swimming through his native Derry and ending his odyssey at Kinnagoe Bay where the Foyle opens out in the wide mouth of the Atlantic Ocean off the Donegal Coast.

No stranger to gruelling physical challenges — he completed a 10 Ironman in 10 days challenge during the pandemic — Danny knows that logistically, this one will be tricky to navigate. The Foyle is the fastest flowing river in Europe and swimming with the tide is important.

“The tide changes every six hours so I’ll swim with the tide. The Foyle, on average, travels at 4.2 knots and Michael Phelps, when he broke the 200-metre record, averaged 3.7 knots. So, Michael Phelps swimming at full pelt for 200 meters isn’t going to beat the Foyle’s average flow. You would be going backwards — it’s physically, humanly impossible to swim against the Foyle when it’s flowing against you,” he explains.

“The plan there is to get in when it changes so you’ve two hours of slack tide, where the Foyle’s not really moving that fast, then two hours of full tide, then another two hours of slack before it changes.

“That’s the window that I’ve got — between five and six hours — then out as soon as it changes and change, dry, eat, refuel, hopefully get a bit of sleep, then back in again,” he adds.

Just a few months out from beginning his swim challenge, he’s not relishing the prospect of the cold or the dark — some of the swimming will have to be done at night, with support from the Foyle Search and Rescue crew.

He says he’s calling his challenge a Celebration of Life to try and destigmatise suicide. “The Celebration of Life is really simple. It’s saying let’s remember these people who died for who they were and what they achieved. What did they do in life? Let’s remember all the good things and let’s forget about that big red stamp that sometimes people focus on,” says Danny.

If you have been affected by any of the points raised in this article, please contact The Samaritans’ free helpline on 116 123 or see pieta.ie