Michael Conlan: ‘Boxing is a short career and these tiny sacrifices will make for a bigger and better future’

Weekend spent an afternoon with boxer Michael Conlan, fiancée Shauna Olali and their children Luisne and Michael

Michael Conlon at home with his fiancee Shauna Olali and their chidren Lusine (6) and Michael (3) and the family pup Blaze.

Decorated with family photographs and toys, the Conlan/Olali home is full of laughter. Over the course of our time there, Michael (3) and Luisne (6) dip in and out of the living room, clutching books and magic wands, chatting and showing no shyness when getting their pictures taken or interacting.