Michael Long: 'I haven't won an argument with Naomi in 25 years'
The High Sheriff of Belfast talks to Suzanne Breen about having a political career alongside his more high profile wife, how the couple faced death threats during loyalist flag protests, and the day he ended up in A&E after collapsing at a meeting
Suzanne Breen
Northern Ireland is chock-a-block with women standing behind their men, but it still struggles with a role for political husbands. "When Naomi became Lord Mayor of Belfast, we entered uncharted territory," recalls Michael Long.