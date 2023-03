Michaela McAreavey: Ten years of waiting for justice after murder in paradise

Michaela McAreavey was murdered on the holiday island of Mauritius 10 years ago. With full access to court transcripts and new contributions from the lawyers of two hotel workers charged with the killing, Catherine Fegan looks back on a case that shocked the country

Tragedy: John and Michaela McAreavey at the Giant’s Causeway, in Antrim

Catherine Fegan Sun 10 Jan 2021 at 10:00