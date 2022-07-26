Midlife career change: ‘We’d tried amassing wealth and failed miserably, leaving us utterly downtrodden’

Jobless, with no savings and a feeling of impending doom, Judith Cuffe and her husband decided to follow their passions and ultimately found a path to true happiness

When the bottom fell out of our lives almost five years ago, I wish someone had been there to tell me everything would turn out okay. Hindsight is a beautiful thing. Then again, hitting the deck was what it took to force us to examine where we were in life and where we definitely weren’t.