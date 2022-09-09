Mohand & Peter: ‘Powerful theatre that deals with important issues can make the world a better place’

Ahead of the NI showing of acclaimed refugee play Mohand & Peter, we talk to the theatre director who invited it here

When Patricia Byrne, the artistic director of Derry theatre company Sole Purpose Productions, saw the play Mohand & Peter performed live on stage, she felt so inspired that she invited it to Northern Ireland.

Created by London-based PSYCHEdelight theatre company, Mohand & Peter features double act Peter, who is from Newcastle, and Mohand, a Sudanese refugee who sought asylum in the UK six years earlier.

Through the medium of humour and visual poetry audiences will be taken on a trip to Sudan, “jumping from one character to another, including Omar al-Bashir, Mohand’s 450 cousins and a lazy camel”.

Patricia says: “I had made contact with the director, Sophie Bertrand Besse, previously. And I had seen another play they did, called Borderline, which was based on the refugee experience in the Calais Jungle. I had seen that online. I was interested in the work she was doing — and I had been doing work with refugees for the past five years as well.

“I was going to London to visit family when the play was on, so I went to see it and I just thought it was really good, full of fun, very warm-hearted, and it tells the refugee’s story through the lens of comedy and physical theatre. It’s very clever physical theatre, the way it’s done.

“I wanted audiences in Northern Ireland to see this and I also wanted to bring the play to Northern Ireland so that refugees and asylum seekers here could come and see a piece of theatre that they will enjoy, that they can relate to, and it represents their cultures and their lives in a positive way.”

Mohand & Peter will be staged at The Duncairn arts centre, Belfast, and Pilots Row Youth & Community Centre, Derry, later this month.

“Mohand takes the audience on a journey around Sudan, so we meet his relatives, his family, and we learn all about Sudan through this play,” Patricia says.

“It’s for adults, but it’s also for families and young people because the themes are dealt with in such a great way that it’s suitable for children as well, aged six-plus.”

Patricia Byrne is co-founder of Sole Purpose Productions

PSYCHEdelight facilitated arts-based workshops in the Jungle refugee camp in Calais throughout 2015 and 2016. During that time, the theatre founder and director of Mohand & Peter, Sophie Bertrand Besse, witnessed among the refugees an eagerness for comedy as a way to express their tragedy, Patricia explains.

“What they do with the play is they address trauma through comedy. The aim of the play is to address the trauma of long-term exile and to re-humanise people and places. It addresses these big themes around refugees, but through the medium of comedy, through the lens of comedy and physical theatre.”

Patricia encourages local audiences to book a ticket to go and see the play.

“They should come to it for a good night out — or a good matinee out, if they want to bring the children,” she says.

“They will be entertained. They will learn about Sudan. They will learn about friendships between cultures. They will learn something about another culture. They will learn something about the life of refugees. But it will done in a really heart-warming and entertaining way.”

Patricia said her interest in the situation for refugees was linked to her experience of being the child of Irish immigrants growing up in London in a multicultural, working-class area.

“My parents often felt discriminated against. They remembered the ‘No blacks, no Irish, no dogs’ signs, and I’ve always endeavoured to promote multicultural work through Sole Purpose Productions,” Patricia explains.

The Londonder visited Derry 30 years ago as part of a cross-community theatre project and loved it so much that she moved over a year later for “a couple of years” and stayed on.

Mohand & Peter. Credit: Jose Farinha

Patricia co-founded Sole Purpose Productions in 1997 with Dave Duggan, who left the company in 2008 to focus on full-time writing.

The artistic director, who is a producer, director and writer, believes that making powerful theatre that deals with important issues can make the world a better place, one step at a time.

“Quite early on I wrote a play called Don’t Say A Word, which was about the theme of domestic violence, and that toured for about ten years,” Patricia says. “And I remember vividly a policeman, who had worked with the PSNI, saying he had seen the play and, in all the reading and training he had done, he only finally understood domestic violence when he saw the play.

“Another example: I made another version of a play for young people; it’s called Every Move You Make. We took that play into schools and a girl of 15 said: ‘I know that I will be able to spot an abusive relationship in future and be able to save others faster.’

“A play last year explored the similarities between Arabic culture and Irish culture, and one of the responses to that was: ‘I learnt so much that I seriously did not know about the points of commonality before.’

“When people see a play, they might enjoy it and find it entertaining, and that’s all great, but if it’s going to help change someone’s perspective or make someone think about something in a different way or raise awareness, then, to me, that is changing the world one step at a time… One very, very small step at a time.

“So it might be that one person sees one play and they have one different thought in their head and that maybe changes how they do their work and how they might relate to others.”

Patricia has worked with refugees for the past five years through various initiatives such as theatre and language workshops incorporating role play to help ethnic minorities, refugees and asylum seekers to improve their English-speaking skills, as well as the Conversation Café, an informal space where attendees can practise speaking English.

Her work has been recognised by the North West Migrants Forum, while Sole Purpose Productions has been shortlisted for the Advancing Racial Justice and Fairness Award. Winners will be announced on September 22.

“There are many organisations in Northern Ireland doing really great work around racial equality and advancing racial equality and raising awareness, so that’s brilliant that people’s work is being acknowledged in that way,” Patricia says. I was very honoured and very appreciative of being nominated.”

Mohand & Peter will be staged at The Duncairn, Belfast, on September 20-21 and Pilots Row Youth & Community Centre, Derry, on September 23-24. Tickets cost £10. The performance on September 23 will be a special event for Culture Night and free tickets will be available for refugees and asylum seekers