Money matters: ‘It’s vital to have a good relationship with your bank’

Business Debt Advisor at Advice NI Jennifer Elliott talks about looking after her finances

Are you a spender or a saver?

I fit into both categories. My parents taught me at an early age the ethos of saving which stayed with me from early teenage years and throughout adulthood. It is so important to save for a rainy day. However, I do like to buy clothes, shoes, and handbags along with spending on family and holidays.

I am married with three children — two girls and a boy, along with two fantastic grandchildren! All three attended university which was a very expensive time of our lives. My husband and I are now empty nesters, in that our three adult children have all left home, and now have their own homes and family.

As a result, travel, sports and socialising are high priority. I retired from my position as Senior Manager Wealth Management at Danske Bank UK Ltd five years ago and now work two days per week for Advice NI as a Business Debt Adviser. This affords me more time to travel, spend with family and to enjoy my active pursuits. During our careers my husband and I accumulated our funds through pension investments and savings as best we could. Where we are now is the spending phase of our lives.

How much is in your wallet?

I don’t carry much cash, normally just £20 (or less) in case of an emergency. I mainly use cards or Apple Pay using my Apple Watch.

Do you adhere to a budget?

I do try to, especially for utilities, food, socialising and holidays. I find it is beneficial to review spending frequently, adjusting where and when possible. It’s also important to shop around for good deals particularly with car or house insurance and utility providers.

Do you have many loyalty cards?

I have two loyalty cards — Tesco Clubcard and Boots. Both provide good discounts on a variety of products.

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

Card or Apple Pay at all times. I just find these much easier.

What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

That’s a difficult question to answer as when I purchase anything I always think I have got a good deal! I recently walked the Portuguese Camino with a close friend. We organised our trip through a travel company — flights, hotel accommodation (half board) private transfer to and from the airport, baggage collection daily and route planning. We had a fantastic trip and for us we felt it was great value for money as everything went very smoothly and efficiently with no stress! For us, this was definitely a good deal.

What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

The most important financial lessons fall into two categories. Firstly to save for both a rainy day or emergency funding and for retirement through either a personal pension or employers’ pension. Secondly, credit card balances should be cleared monthly, otherwise this can be a very expensive way to borrow.

More and more I learn of people getting into unmanageable debt through excess spending on credit cards or store cards. Although these may seem like the easiest option, it can lead to serious financial difficulties.

It is also important to have clear communication and a good relationship with your bank. If you are having financial difficulties, they are there to offer help. Similarly, confidential, free and impartial support is available through Advice NI who can often be the first step in helping to find a solution.

What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

I am originally from Co Fermanagh but have lived in Bangor, Co Down since 1989. Approximately 13 years ago we had the opportunity to build a second home in Co Fermanagh, which was probably the largest investment of our lives to date. But it has brought us lot of pleasure and joy as we now benefit from friends and family in both parts of Northern Ireland.

If money was no object, I’d buy…

A holiday home abroad — perhaps a skiing chalet!

Advice NI and the Independent Advice Network is made up of 64 members and more than 300 advisers across Northern Ireland — all providing free, impartial and confidential advice to businesses and households. To contact the team for support, call freephone 0800 915 4604 or email advice@adviceni.net between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.