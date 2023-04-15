‘Most times it doesn’t even matter if you get a catch. That’s a bonus’: Group encouraging more women to try fishing

Julie Diamond speaks to those promoting women's fishing in what is largely a male-dominated space

Only around 3% of fishing licence holders in Northern Ireland are female, according to figures obtained from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Loughs Agency.

These are the two agencies responsible for providing the fishing rod licences — a legal requirement for anyone who wants to fish in Northern Ireland’s loughs and rivers.

DAERA told the Weekend that Inland Fisheries sold 26,202 licences from January 1, 2022 to October 16, 2022, and 841 were to females compared to 25,361 males. Similarly, the Loughs Agency revealed that out of the 7,547 licences sold last year, only 282 of them were to females.

Qualified angling coaches and long-time friends, Maddy Kelly and Susan Brown, are hoping to shake up these statistics by encouraging more women to try fishing.

They are running female-only training sessions in fly fishing to show the benefits of a pastime that they both love and have been doing for a large part of their lives, despite the gender imbalance.

They’ve also set up a group, Reel Women, where all women who enjoy the sport can connect with each other and arrange to go fishing together.

Susan says: “Women don’t really feel safe going fishing on their own, they like to fish in a wee group because they’re not confident and they don’t feel safe.

“It’s a bit like you walking around Belfast at midnight on your own, would you feel safe? A man wouldn’t worry about that. Men can walk down the river, it doesn’t worry them,” she adds.

From learning how to cast a rod to acquiring the right equipment, the duo aim to demystify the art of fly fishing for female beginners, who may feel daunted approaching a new pursuit within such a male-dominated space.

Maddy explains: “The first thing is keeping yourself safe when you’re out there, the second is the Leave No Trace campaign and the third thing is to make sure you’re legal, because with angling there’s a legal aspect. In the same way you have to have a licence to drive a car and watch TV, you need a licence to carry a rod. So we explain the very basics.

“It can be very intimidating for a woman to get information to actually get herself started, and we’re trying to come in here and show this is an environment where you can feel safe as a woman to learn how to fish.

“You’re not going to be an expert angler after a four-hour session but it’ll certainly give you some idea of whether you like it,” she says.

“If you don’t try something you’ll never know,” adds Susan, “it’s giving people an opportunity.”

Susan feels lucky to have learnt how to fish at the tender age of 10 when her next-door neighbour invited her to go fishing along with him and his dad one day.

Her passion for fishing has impacted her life in many ways — not only did she become friends with Maddy through fishing but she also met her partner, Derek, through the sport and she has angled competitively for the all-Ireland team — racking up 12 caps to her name.

Maddy has also represented Ireland competitively, reaching 23 caps. And recently, the Belfast woman was behind the creation of International Women’s Fly Fishing Day.

Maddy recruited the help of an angling friend based in the US, and they organised the annual event for women across the world to post a picture of themselves fly fishing on social media on the same day every September.

Set up during the pandemic in 2020, the International Women’s Fly Fishing Day has grown each year, with 500 women from fifteen countries taking part last year, connecting women anglers from places as far apart as Iceland, Ireland, Argentina, Canada and New Zealand.

Maddy first came to angling in her 20s when she met her partner, Noel, and he taught her how to fly fish.

“That is a way a lot of women get into fishing, they meet somebody who fishes,” she says. “I worked in the environment [for a charity], I was always keen on the environment, and when I was a kid I wanted to go fishing because I used to read boys’ comics, but there was no fishing around us and I never met another angler [until] luckily I met Noel and he took me fishing.

“I always feel like I’ve missed out not doing it as a kid, but nobody in my family or nobody in my area fished.

“Traditionally men went fishing and they took their sons fishing and the girls were left behind. That’s changing now.

“They used to run training days called fathers and sons, now we run training days called parent and child,” she adds.

Maddy met Susan at a fly tying class in 1999. Maddy says: “I will never forget Susan’s face when she walked into that fly tying class and she saw three women.”

“I went to the class and there was Maddy and two other women,” recalls Susan.

“I had been fishing since I was 10 but I’d never met another woman who fished so I was like ‘really?’”

What is it about fly fishing that piqued their interest all those years ago, and drives them so passionately to entice more women into the sport and erase the image of angling as a man’s game?

“You know what it’s like,” explains Susan, “it’s like mindfulness. So you’re watching your line and you’re watching your floating fly.

“You’re not worried about your work or all the things you have to do; family, all the stresses everybody’s under, the pressure of social media. You’re just in the moment.

“Being outside, just watching all the ducks... you’re just doing your own thing, you’re not a mum, a worker, a wife, a partner, you’re just yourself and you’re just fishing.

“When you’re there you’re totally immersed, you’re not thinking about anything else. Any outside sport is probably like that, but fishing especially is,” she adds.

Maddy is driven by her passion for the environment and the opportunity to be outside in nature, as well as the bookish, learning side of it — from fly tying techniques to studying how to read freshwater, anglers are perpetually studying and perfecting their craft.

“That process of learning is what gives you a kick, and you get a massive kick from fishing, you get a massive kick from learning something and putting it into practice.

“The other thing about fishing is the environmental side of it, there a lot of people who have actually learnt about the environment through angling and become so passionate about clean water and trying to monitor how clean rivers are, they have gotten into the environmental aspect of it.

“Angling really does help decrease stress and anxiety… you’d be fishing away and then you’d think ‘oh my goodness I haven’t thought of that thing that’s been really annoying me the last few days’.

“Most times it doesn’t even matter if you catch a fish. The fish is a bonus,” she adds.

The pair ran fly fishing lessons for women at the North West Angling Fair in Strabane at the start of April. Maddy says this is the first time these kind of sessions have been connected to an angling show in Ireland or the UK. They will also be running lessons throughout the year and encouraging more women fishers to join their group Reel Women.

For more information: email nireelwomen@gmail.com