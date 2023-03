Mother's Day 2021: Making those moments count despite lockdown

Some familiar faces – as well as some besotted new mums – tell Claire O’Boyle what Mothers' Day will mean to them in this strange year.

Eoghan Quigg announcing he is to become a father. He is pictured with his partner and her children

Claire O'Boyle Fri 12 Mar 2021 at 17:15