Murder of Jennifer Cardy: I met her in Heaven in an astonishing dream, but she said ‘you must go back mummy’
In her newly-published memoir Pat Cardy, mother of little girl murdered by notorious paedophile Robert Black, reveals a series of inexplicable occurrences
Gail Walker
Four years before her adored daughter Jennifer was murdered by the serial killer Robert Black, Pat Cardy was overcome by a sudden impulse to kneel and pray to God that the Lord would be with her little girl at the time of her death.