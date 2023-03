‘My advice to other women interested in politics: just do it’

A record number of 87 women are standing in next week’s Assembly election. That’s 17 more than the last Stormont poll five years ago. At the first election in 1998 it was just 14. Campaigners have hailed it as progress, but say more needs to be done. Here, female candidates outline their advice to other women interested in becoming politicians

Making a difference: Emma DeSouza

Gillian Halliday Sat 30 Apr 2022 at 10:06