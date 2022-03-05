My Weekend: Anna Liesching, Curator of Art at National Museums NI

The Curator of Art at National Museums NI on the exhibition she’s enthused about and her secret obsession

Breakfast or brunch? If I’m going out, I like to meet friends for breakfast and then go for a walk, or we go for a sea swim then have coffee on the beach. My partner works most weekends but if they’re off we’ll have breakfast at home together. During the week, I have a smoothie most days or meet colleagues for breakfast to catch up before work. What does an ideal Saturday look like? An ideal Saturday would be an early start to meet a friend for a swim and breakfast, then a walk. We would then head into town to check out any new exhibitions or events that are happening and would likely end the day in the Sunflower or American Bar. What would your perfect Sunday be like? Most of my week is pretty busy so I like to keep Sundays as quiet as possible, ideally reading or pottering about the house and then preparing for the week ahead by going over research for any talks that I have coming up. I also like to get outside. Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors? I really love being outside, going for walks or swims. Lockdown made me appreciate how easy it is to access nature in Belfast. However, I also like being indoors, especially in art galleries or museums. Ideally, I’d like to take a scenic walk to an art gallery. An exhibition I’m especially enthused about at the minute is Ulster Museum’s Collage: A Political Act, which I curated. The show explores how artists repurpose pre-existing images to create new works, prompting discussion through their bold statements, choice of subject and how they voice their frustrations. I really love how it plays with the idea that a collage format essentially deconstructs images, alters how we perceive them and challenges how we view the world around us. How have weekends changed as you have gotten older? They have just gotten busier, I try to fit a lot more in at the weekend and the nature of my work means it spills into the weekend sometimes but in a good way. Often, I’ll be meeting visiting artists or researchers, which I really enjoy. Or I’ll catch up with someone I’m planning an event with. I still go out at the weekend but often now for dinner and then the pub. If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why? Madame Pho on Botanic, it’s my favourite post-work dinner spot and I meet friends there a lot. What would you have? Any of the veggie/vegan options on the menu but I always need a side of summer rolls. At weekends you’ll always make time to… See friends and get outside. Also read any ‘non-art’ books. A lot of my week is spent researching for upcoming exhibitions or articles so like to escape into fiction at the weekend. Do you sometimes work at weekends? The nature and variety of my job means that sometimes I need to work at the weekends. I’ll often pop into the museum to chat with our Visitor Guides to see how current exhibitions are being received. At the minute, these would be Mainie Jellett (1897-1944): Translation and Rotation and Collage: A Political Act. Sometimes I’ll be travelling for upcoming projects, such as our next partnership exhibition with The Courtauld that opens in June. Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why? My friends, we all work in similar fields and have very busy schedules, so any opportunity to get a group of us together is special. Are you a weekend cook? If so, what’s your speciality dish? Love to cook, I do most of the cooking in our house and it’s usually quick and easy things. So, if I have time at the weekend, I like to experiment with something more complicated. What’s your dream Sunday dinner? A really good nut roast in a pub with friends. Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where? I don’t often have a traditional Sunday dinner, but my partner and I try to have one at home together at least once a month. Too tired to cook – what are you ordering from the takeaway? Pizza, always pizza. I definitely eat too much pizza. Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see? I’m a member of the Queen's Film Theatre which is great as it encourages me to go see films that I wouldn’t normally. My favourite thing to do is meet a friend after work to see whatever is on at that time, so it’s a complete surprise. I’m not into any specific genre, I like just really visually beautiful films. Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu? I don’t get a lot of time to watch TV but when I do, I’ll watch whichever the latest streaming show is. At the minute it’s Euphoria. I also have a secret obsession with Real Housewives. What are you reading? I’m currently reading a lot of poetry as I’m working with The Seamus Heaney Centre for Poetry at Queens University on some exciting projects. A current favourite is Padraig Regan’s Some Integrity as we are creating some performances for the Collage: A Political Act exhibition. Bedtime is? Every day is different, so I don’t really have a nightly routine. If I’m not out at an event I try to avoid screens for a few hours and read. If I don’t have an early start the next day, I like a wee whiskey.

Collage: A Political Act is in situ at Ulster Museum until 29 May 2022. Admission to Ulster Museum and to the exhibition is free. Visitors are asked to pre-book time slots online. For opening times and further details visit www.nmni.com