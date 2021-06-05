My Weekend Vinny Hurrell

The BBC Radio Ulster broadcaster has a new podcast, ‘When I Was 25’

The best time to get up at the weekend is… Any time after 9am is an absolute blessing. I’ve had 12 years of getting up weekdays around 5.30am and sadly my days of getting to lie in any day until 11am are long gone. Thanks to the kids that rarely happens now. In fact, if it did, I would think something was wrong. Breakfast or brunch? Brunch because it feels fancy and usually you’re getting something nicer than soggy cereal and toast. Are you a weekend cleaner? I am a never cleaner if I’m honest. I do it, but I try to avoid it because I’m not very good at it so my other half steps in. Any claims I do it badly on purpose are outrageous. What does an ideal Saturday look like? Saturday morning watching a movie with the kids. Breakfast that includes poached eggs (make sure they’re runny), lunch out, and a visit to the parents later in the day. Basically, a day with no work. No emails. No phone. But that’s rare. In the past year I’ve filled many Saturdays with DIY. I love and hate it. It depends on how much there is to do, and how prepared I am or able to do it. God loves a trier. Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors? As I get older, I have developed a love of walking. Especially when we’re out by the coast at Portrush. It’s such a great distraction from all the noise that life can be filled with - work, problems etc and other things. I do love a quiet night in with the family. Door locked, feet up, good food. I guess that’s a long-winded way of saying both. Do you ever work at weekends? Sometimes. And recently, I’ve been prepping for my new BBC Sounds podcast series, When I Was 25, which sees me chatting with some well-known people from around the UK and Ireland, who delve into their mid-20s, exploring their highlights and challenges.

But what would they tell themselves now if they could? Would it be words of warning, comfort or perhaps encouragement? Some of the guests in the series include Strictly Come Dancing’s Anton Du Beke, Olympic Gold medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, singer and reality TV star Kerry Katona, businesswoman and TV presenter Heather Mills, pop and opera singer Claire Richards and Mark Feehily from Westlife. We see the vulnerable human side of our guests with issues ranging from drug addiction and coming out, to dealing with a horrific incident that had life-changing implications. If you could eat out tonight, anywhere in Northern Ireland, where would you go? The Ramore Complex in Portrush. I love their food and the view over the harbour and on to the beach. And you would have… A huge portion of salmon with all the sides I can balance on the plate. I like to try and make sure when I eat out, I don’t order something I would usually have at home. I have really missed socialising and those little ventures out that we all took for granted before lockdown. It’s great to be able to get out and about again. You’ll always make time to… Answer the phone to my mum. And dad. As I get older, I realise how lucky I am to have them. From moody teen to clingy adult is me. Who would you most like to go for a drink with? This is such an open question. I’m going to say George Michael and Tina Turner. Music icons. Was I meant to pick a family member? Oh well… If it’s dinner time and you’re staying in — what are you ordering from the takeaway? I love it all! Chinese food, pizza, burgers. I would eat it all! But — if I had to pick right now, it would be chicken tikka masala. Naan bread, chips and poppadoms with dips, from a great Indian restaurant in Antrim. I’m hungry now. You’re at home – what film are you watching? I love the movies that remind me of my childhood. Films I watched back then. The Goonies is my all-time nostalgia favourite. Followed by a classic such as Alien with Sigourney Weaver. But nowadays it tends to be something Disney/Pixar which I also love. Lion King, Moana. The mix of it all. I need to be in the mood for a sad movie, but when I am — the 1988 film Beaches, starring Bette Midler, wins all the way. Anything good on TV? I love Line of Duty. It sucks me in big time. And you need to pay attention. No distractions on your phone. Otherwise, you get lost in the plot. Story of my life. What are you reading? Nothing. Absolutely nothing outside of work. Shameful. In fact, the last book I read was because I was prepping for an interview with the person who wrote it. I would love to read more but time is key. And I often take the easy option of couch potato in front of a boxset. Bedtime is… A contentious element of my life. After years of getting up early, I hate going to bed early. I don’t want to feel that all I do is sleep eat work repeat. So, I try to make the most of my evenings. Even if that means catching up on a boxset in front of the TV. I get sleepy between 5-7pm, but after 7pm, I’m wide awake. However, the end result is I generally need more sleep all the time. Usually 11pm weekdays, maybe a little later at the weekend. Vinny Hurrell’s ‘When I Was 25’ podcast is available now on BBC Sounds. The Vinny Hurrell Show is on Fridays, BBC Radio Ulster at 3pm, and also on BBC Sounds.