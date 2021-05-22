My Weekend with Aimee Connolly

The make-up artist and businessowner lives with partner John

The best time to get up at the weekend is…

9.30, I love a little lie-in at the weekend as during the week with work I have a lot of late nights and early starts.

The majority of manufacturing for my brand Sculpted by Aimee Connolly is based in Korea so I would have a lot of calls with them around the development of new launches and production. Juggling time zones is definitely a challenge for me!

Breakfast or brunch?

Brunch for sure. I don’t usually get hungry early so for me brunch is the ideal in-between meal.

Where I live there are loads of gorgeous little brunch spots and so I’m excited for them to open up again. I’m really spoiled to have so many fabulous cafés and restaurants on my doorstep!

Are you a weekend cleaner?

No, I like to spend my weekends doing fun activities and for me cleaning is not something I enjoy! Once every couple of weeks I’ll get a burst of energy and do a major wardrobe clear out or deep clean of my house.

I’m very much a person who leaves it on the long finger and then does a big burst in one go. Once I get stuck in there’s no stopping me, but I definitely need to be in the mood!

What’s an ideal Saturday look like?

I like to take it relatively easy on a Saturday! Things have been hectic lately with the launch of my latest product Tint and Glow, so I need the downtime at the weekend. I’m a tea addict and love nothing more than to start my day with a cup of tea and a book.

After that I like to do some form of exercise, some days it might be a run, an F45 workout or an online Pilates class with Pilates le Rois.

I always feel fantastic after exercising, it really boosts my mood and energy for the rest of the day. I’ve gotten a lot more into cooking over the last year, so I love whipping up a tasty lunch at home then. I’m really missing day drinks and brunch with the girls so that will be first on my list when things open up.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors for sure! I try to walk to and from the office when I can. I love to run and play tennis. It’s also handy to get my steps in while I’m on work calls that don’t require me to be at my desk.

Getting some fresh air is great for my mood and I come up with some of my best ideas when I’m out and about. I think we’re all appreciating nature a lot more at the moment.

If restaurants were open and you’re hungry, where would you be eating?

Last summer I spent some time in Kinsale in Cork and it really lived up to its foodie reputation!

My two favourite restaurants there were Fishy Fishy and Cru so I’m dying to get back there and try out a couple of more places.

And you’d have…

Probably some type of prawn pasta dish and dessert without question, I have quite the sweet tooth!

Apple crumble and sticky toffee pudding are my weaknesses in life.

You’ll always make time to….

Meet up with friends or plan something nice to do with my boyfriend John. Work can sometimes be overwhelming so it’s important to me to ensure that I take a break from it! Spending time with my friends and John really keeps me grounded. Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

It would have to be Sara Blakeley (the founder or Spanx) or Jo Malone, I would love to pick their brains on all things business.

There are so many inspirational businesswomen in Ireland and internationally that I really admire.

If it’s dinner time and you’re staying in — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Thai food is my go-to when it comes to takeaways. I usually order the Camille Thai Chicken Green Curry — it is unrivalled! The food from there is always delicious and pretty healthy for a takeaway. I also love that their packaging is all compostable. You’re at home — what film are you watching?

Any sort of new thriller or action movie. I miss the cinema experience, so I’ll be looking forward to getting back to watching things on the big screen.

Anything good on TV?

John and I have just finished Line of Duty and now we’re on the hunt for our next show. We’ve gotten serious value out of our Amazon Prime and Netflix subscriptions over the last year for sure!

There are so many brilliant series to choose from at the moment.

What are you reading?

I adore reading, I spend so much time on screens and it’s a great way for me to switch off and unwind.

It’s also a good way to keep me away from social media, it’s so easy to keep constantly scrolling, especially when it’s such a big part of my business!

At the moment I’m reading First Date by Sue Watson.

It’s not my favourite thriller of all time but still worth a read.

Bedtime is…

Something I struggle with. I don’t have the best routine and can go to sleep quite late! It all depends on the day and whether I have any late-night business calls.

Usually, I fall asleep between 11 and 1.

Sleep is an area of my life that I’d like to improve, I’m going to make a conscious effort to start creating better habits!