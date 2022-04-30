My Weekend with Bella Bump Maternity Dress Hire owner Pamela McGookin

The owner of Bella Bump Maternity Dress Hire talks refocusing on the important things in life and the enjoyment her job brings

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I live for the weekends. I try and get up around 7.30am. However, if my week has been a hectic one, I tend to turn my alarm off and treat myself to a lie-in. My mornings usually start with me following up any social media enquiries for my maternity dress hire business, Bella Bump Maternity Dress Hire, and social media posts. After that, it’s time for a coffee and my personal social media, organising the weekend ahead and a forever growing to-do list. I work full-time in recruitment, which often means travelling and flights, so weekends are catch-up time.

Breakfast or brunch?

I start every morning with a coffee as soon as I get out of bed. I am more of a brunch person, grabbing porridge, or if I have a meeting and I am out for breakfast, I like to have something I wouldn’t make at home, like poached eggs and avocado on sourdough. French Village in Belfast do the best breakfasts. It has to be one of my favourites.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

As I work full-time, I don’t get a lot of time to catch up with family and friends, so my ideal Saturday is a day to meet my sister and her family (they live two hours away) or my besties. It really is the simple things for me. My sister is a great cook and makes the best scones, so we do get spoilt when my family go to stay over. When I meet the girls who I have been friends with from school, we meet locally for breakfast and don’t stop for a breath while catching up on life.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

My ideal Sunday would be a drive with my boys, heading somewhere for a nice lunch. We always like to try somewhere different. Our last stop was The Plough in Hillsborough. I had pheasant and we had a nice walk around the castle grounds, with a coffee and treats for the journey home.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

No one likes a party more than me, so when I get an invite for breakfast, lunch, drinks, a night on the town, or a weekend away I am there. Indoor dining, I guess, is the answer to your question.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

My weekends, even when I had a young family, were action-packed. Concerts, work nights out, awards ceremonies, swimming lessons, scouts, jujitsu competitions. The joke was, I would go to the opening of an envelope. I guess Covid changed all that. I’m not complaining. I actually enjoy the slower pace of life. Now I actually get sleep. I have friends over for dinner and drinks. I bought a hot tub, and there’s nothing nicer after a crazy week with a glass of prosecco.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

I have to say my favourite eatery has to be the Fetta Nera in Carrickfergus. Honestly, it does the most amazing pizzas and garlic bread — it is a must.

What would you have?

I usually have the wood-smoked beef brisket stone-baked pizza with jalapenos, pickled shallots and rocket. It really is beautiful, the best pizza by far.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Spend time with my family and have time for me. Life is busy, and over lockdown that is one thing that stood out for me. As a family, we spent very little time together pre-Covid. We all have busy social lives, which I encouraged, but there is a time when you have to say no. You burn out, and I was burnt out but didn’t realise. Lockdown helped me refocus on what was important: our health and wellbeing, diet and the things that I was doing right and didn’t give myself credit for.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

I work most weekends with Bella Bump Maternity Dress Hire. I am very lucky that I run my own diary so can pencil in the odd weekend off when needed — I am just back from a lovely weekend in Edinburgh with two of my old school chums. Because of the nature of my business, weekends are when mums-to-be are usually free to travel, and I encourage them to bring someone with them. When you are pregnant, you are dressing a totally different shape, so it is nice to get a second option from a friend. I can have appointments Friday evenings, Saturdays or Sunday, but my work is enjoyable and I do enjoy helping mums look fabulous for their special occasion. When you see that mum-to-be looking in the mirror and smiling back, you know you’ve done a good job, and that means everything to me.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

It would have to be Olly Murs. From he walked out on stage on X Factor all those years ago there was just something about him. He was just naturally talented, funny, so I’m delighted to see how far he has come. I honestly think he would be great fun on a night out and think of all the dance off’s he would attract.

Are you a weekend cook? If so, what’s your speciality dish?

At weekends I try to cook a lot more. Saturday night we would have steak from our local family butchers with the works — mushrooms, red onion, garlic potatoes, pepper sauce… yum. Even my eldest son says nowhere beats it.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

I like to have something that I wouldn’t cook at home and I like to try different things. I’m happy to drive somewhere different with my family or some friends. I am thinking fish. I had the most beautiful hake in the Rabbit restaurant a few weeks ago. I would definitely go back.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

On a Sunday I always cook a traditional Sunday dinner at home. Old-school roast beef or stuffed pork fillet are our family favourites. My husband works shifts, so Sunday is the one day we all sit down as a family around the table together and catch up on the week.

Too tired to cook... what are you ordering from the takeaway?

If I don’t have my Fetta pizza, I usually have an Indian from the Mayur in Carrickfergus. I know people who travel from Belfast to get a takeaway from here. It seriously is that good. I usually have a lamb biryani — it really is the best. We are spoilt living in Carrickfergus.

Heading for the cinema... what are you going to see?

If I am heading to the cinema, it is for a chick flick or James Bond. I’m not a huge cinema fan. My friends all know I only go for the pick-and-mix and usually fall sleep.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

I don’t watch a lot of TV, but I really am a Love Island or Married at First Sight reality follower. I never really did watch TV. I would much prefer meeting up with a friend for a walk or a coffee.

What are you reading? Fave type of book?

I like a good autobiography. I am currently reading Michelle Obama’s Becoming. It was a gift that I had been meaning to buy myself. She talks openly about the things that many people are uncomfortable discussing. There are laughs, and how beautiful is she?

Bedtime is?

I don’t have a bedtime routine. On Monday nights, I like to be in bed for 9.30pm. My days are busy, so this was part of my self-care after lockdown. Tuesdays are a little later as I take girl guides. I usually arrive home after 9pm, buzzing, and it’s hard to switch off. The rest of the week is just when the work is done. I try not to eat after 7pm at night, and that includes having a coffee. I have been known to have the odd glass of prosecco of a week night. Well, it would be rude not too.

Bella Bump just celebrated two years in business. To see a selection of the dresses of accessories for hire, visit bellabump.co.uk