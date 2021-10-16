My weekend with Cinemagic chief executive Joan Burney Keatings

Chief Executive, Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People, on being outdoors and her mum’s baking skills

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

As a mother of two young girls who are both early risers, we are all up early during the week for school and for work. Cinemagic offices are in Belfast, so I like to try get away early in the morning to avoid the traffic.

I do try and lie in a little bit longer on Saturdays and Sundays, however throughout October the Cinemagic festival is on, and we have had numerous events each Saturday and Sunday for young people, so all the team have been up early each weekend in order to oversee all of the events.

Throughout November, Cinemagic is producing three short films so I definitely don’t think there will be any such thing as a lie in then either.

I absolutely love my job and the energy around all of our projects so I don’t mind not getting a lie-in, I can do plenty of that over the Christmas holidays.

Breakfast or brunch?

I love going out for brunch and definitely brunch at the weekend is a bit of thing in our house. My dad loves taking us different places and I actually nearly prefer that than going out for a meal in the evening.

My favourite is eggs Benedict for brunch from the Fat Gherkin in Moira, but during the week it’s more like a bowl of Bran Flakes in the morning and a cup of tea as I’m running out the door.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Our daughter Zara is a great baker and every Saturday morning she is up early making wheaten bread and the smell throughout the house is always lovely. If I am not working, I usually take our other daughter Savanna dancing then we all meet for brunch.

Where possible, I love us all doing something together, but Saturday is always super busy and the house never stops. But I do love that, and it is really when I get to catch up with my friends.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I love being outdoors during the good weather and love walking and have recently taken up golf. Well, when I say that I have only been for a few lessons!

During the winter months, I love nothing more than getting the Christmas trees up and curling up in front of the sofa and watching loads of Christmas movies. I love being a home with the fire going and people calling. I can almost make Christmas last a full two months!

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

I definitely don’t go out into Belfast as much now on a Saturday night as I used to, but we are always doing something at the weekends, either hosting dinner parties at home or going to friend’s houses.

I don’t have a favourite haunt in the city centre any more. I think I am a wee bit out of touch, but over the years places like The Apartment, Precious, The Egg and The Welly Park were old favourites.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

We would get a bit of a lie in before Sunday school and then church. I really do love a relaxing family Sunday and we are either doing Sunday lunch in our house or at our parents’ houses. It’s the most relaxing day of the week and I love getting into bed early on a Sunday night and watching TV.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight, where would you go?

In Belfast I would say Six by Nico, and if on the North Coast, The Ramore, both always have great atmosphere.

What would you have?

In Six by Nico whatever their menu of the month is and in The Ramore, it would be the prawns and a chicken dish, followed by a cheese board.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Weekdays are always so busy, so I like to try to take time over the weekend to strategically think about all of the Cinemagic projects we have coming up both in Northern Ireland/Ireland and also all of our international work, whilst balancing it with family.

Throughout the year Cinemagic has projects running every month and every other weekend. Next year Cinemagic will be delivering a number of international projects so knowing there is some much coming up, I try to take as much time with the family when I can in between work projects.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

On a wish list I think Adele or George Clooney would be good fun. However, I have a great circle of friends and love a great girls’ night out with lots of singing and craic. My family are great fun too.

Are you a weekend cook?

I cook the dinners during the week but at the weekend my husband, who really is a great cook, and myself try to do something different.

Jonny is great at looking up new recipes and sauces. I love trying new salads and baking different deserts with the kids.

My mum is an incredible baker and cook. She was here last weekend and made 12 apple tarts and six dozen mince pies in the space of a couple of hours!

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

We love to do family dinners on Sunday afternoons. We all sit around the dining room table and make an effort to properly catch up and take time together, laughing and usually playing practical jokes. My dream dinner is roast lamb with lots of lovely vegetables followed by one my mum’s famous deserts.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

We don’t get takeaways too often but if we do, our favourite Chinese would be the Midnight Haunt and favourite Indian is the Masala Hut, both in Moira.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

I really enjoy dramatic relationship type movies and movies that really raise emotion and make me think. If I enjoy a film, I could watch it at least 10 times. I think Richard Curtis, Kenneth Branagh and Steven Spielberg are incredible directors.

Staying in… what’s on the box?

I have been completely addicted to This is Us. I think the writing is incredible and I love all the characters and their journeys. I really can’t wait for series six.

What are you reading?

To be honest I don’t read that often, but when I do I love autobiographies and the next one I read will be Joan Collins.

What’s your bedtime routine?

I usually try to be in bed about 10pm and sometime before. I drink far too much tea, but I have been trying to cut it down as it keeps me up all night.

The Cinemagic Film and Television Festival for Young People runs until October 31 in venues and online with creative opportunities to inspire, educate and entertain. www.cinemagic.org.uk