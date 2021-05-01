My Weekend with Flip Robinson

The tour guide at Giant Tours Ireland lives in Ballycastle

The best time to get up at the weekend is…

A lie in for me would be nine at the latest. Doing tours, weekends are busy for me, I'm up with the lark, usually at six if I'm picking people up in Belfast or a little later, 7am or 7.30am if I'm picking up from Ballycastle or the north coast. Those on the tour keep my energy up throughout the day.

Breakfast or brunch?

It would definitely be brunch. Having travelled quite a bit, some countries I've been in really do some amazing breakfasts. Yes, we've got our wonderful Ulster fry but breakfast quesadillas, burritos, bagels, really good coffee… and that Scandinavian sort of thing, like salami, cold meats and cheeses and rye bread.

Are you a weekend cleaner?

Saturday morning, I cleaned the whole kitchen, polished the worktops and all that but no, I wouldn't really be the weekend cleaner. I might hoover the stairs but that's about it!

What's an ideal Saturday look like?

If I wasn't doing tours and it was a nice morning, I'd sit on the front step and have coffee with my wife, take in the garden and listen to the birds and the waves crashing. It's so wonderful living on the north coast. Then it'll be start weeding or planting in the garden, sort of potter about.

If I was doing tours, I'd be up really early, then on the road and pick up the guests. If it's a Belfast tour, I'd be coming along the Causeway coastal route. Once you're through Larne, the wows start and I get energised by that, to see the place through their eyes. It is amazing to drive along the coastal route and into the Glens of Antrim, telling the stories as we go, Game of Thrones being the big one. We're always stopping at the filming locations. A lot of my visitors feel they're in the real world of Westeros. As we reach the north coast, we'll stop for lunch. Of course, the Giant's Causeway gets a visit even though it's not a filming location - it's a must-see.

I studied environmental science and love the geology and landscape of the north coast. That's how my tours started. Then Game of Thrones happened for me when I was head hunted, or height hunted, as a stand-in for Hodor and The Mountain and that opened so many doors for me. The tour's hashtag is #HangOutWithHodor.

They're long days but I often arrive home completely energised and buzzing about the people I've met and how they've enjoyed being here and seeing what I can get to see most days.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I'm very much an outdoors person. No matter what the weather, I love outdoors.

How have weekends changed as your children got older?

My eldest has gone to university, and my next daughter is going this year and we've got a 13-year-old at home. Life was a lot busier when my son was at home because he played every sport known to humankind. Things were more organised then whereas we're a bit more laidback now when I'm not doing tours.

If restaurants were open and you're hungry, where would you be eating?

We're spoiled for choice in the north coast - we've got Économusée Bakehouse at Ursa Minor, with great coffee, sourdough, bakes, it's incredible. Evening if you're out and about, what I love are the grilled cheese sandwiches at Mini Maegden, a restored 50s caravan, just opposite the Giant's Causeway entrance. If I was going out somewhere, definitely it would be Tartine, Gary Stewart's place in Bushmills. Truly fantastic.

And you'd have…

I was a vegetarian for two years but I'm definitely making up for it now, I'm definitely a steak person.

You'll always make time to…

Over the last period, whenever I've been out and about, I just realised it's important to talk to people, and when you don't have your mask on, smile, say hello. But we're just so friendly up on the north coast anyway we tend to do that naturally but I realised that was very important that that's something I make time for.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

There's a comedian I knew in Portstewart years ago, Jimeoin, and he'd definitely be somebody I'd love to have a drink with. Liam Neeson, because I'm a huge fan. I met Joanne Lumley recently. She's incredible, what you expect she's going to be like. For the clip that was on TV [Flip was featured in Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home - Travels in My Own Land], it was five minutes at most but I was with her for over two hours. We just chatted away, she makes you feel at ease. I think we'd have to throw Norm from Cheers in there too. I'm a great fan of comedy.

If you're staying in for dinner - what are you ordering from the takeaway?

We've got Morton's fish and chip shop in Ballycastle and Kraken Fish & Chips in Portrush - they do amazing fish tacos. A haddock supper would be my thing from Morton's.

You're at home - what are you watching?

My go-to at night time when the house has settled down and there's just me still up, it would be Rob & Romesh - I think Romesh [Ranganathan] is very good and on point about a lot of things. I'd also catch up on some of the Live at the Apollo shows too. It's been fantastic during lockdown as Game of Thrones has been aired and we've the 10-year iron anniversary coming up so there's lots of screenings on there which is bringing it all back. It's fantastic to see it all again. I just enjoy it so much; it's our landscape. It's super special and we're so lucky to be selected by HBO to be Game of Thrones territory. It's left us with an amazing legacy. I've got a business out it - it changed my life.

What are you reading?

I found out recently that I am on a scale of dyslexia which kind of explains why I always struggled with reading and never knew. I got myself well educated to third level but always struggled with reading. I am working my way through Wim Hof's book [The Wim Hof Method]. He is advocating cold water therapy; it's about how you can change your circulatory systems through cold water immersion. They call him The Iceman.

Bedtime is…

I do need to get a good laugh before I go to bed, that's sort of therapy for me, so I would watch comedy shows or something light. It's probably 11.30pm would be the latest I'd go to bed; if I had a tour the next morning, I'd probably go to bed at 10pm.

Flip runs private group tours showcasing the filming locations on the north coast. For details on how to book, see giantstoursireland.com