My Weekend with Heather Alexander: My thirties mean earlier starts, less clubbing and more restaurant trips

The Senior Education Officer at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium on helping to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and an exciting new project.

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

In my humble opinion, the best time to get up at the weekend is between 8.30am and 9.30am. This would be a lie-in for me, and it feels like more than enough. I work as a Senior Education officer at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium and usually arise for work at 7am during the week. In my early 20s, I would have said that 10.30am to 11.30am was the best time to get up at the weekend, but since entering my 30s that has definitely changed.

Breakfast or brunch?

I prefer breakfast, but who doesn’t love the occasional brunch? When I’m working, I stick to what I know my system can handle in the morning. I have coeliac disease, so my system is more sensitive than most. From Monday through to Friday, and on the occasional working weekend, I’ll switch between banana, peanut butter on toast, gluten-free baked porridge, boiled eggs on toast and avocado on toast. When not working, I love to experiment with my breakfasts. Gluten-free French toast and pancakes are immediate winners. I also love making breakfast muffins, bacon with poached eggs and avocado on toast. I enjoy these lavish breakfasts with my husband and two cats, while catching up on our favourite shows.

Read more My Weekend: With Carrick tour guide Adrian Hack

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

If time weren’t a factor, my ideal Saturday would be packed with activities. These would include a lazy start to the day with a delicious breakfast with my husband, followed by video games, reading and writing. I would then go for lunch with my best friend and embark on a little adventure — maybe hiking or exploring a tourist attraction. Afterwards, I would head out for a cosy dinner with my husband and finish the night with a movie marathon, snacks and cuddles.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

Sunday is more of a chilled-out day for me, if I’m not working. I would kick the perfect Sunday off with another lazy start, with a tasty breakfast followed by watching some TV with my husband. We would then get ready for the day and go to either my parents’ house, or his parents for Sunday dinner. We’d then play board and card games before heading home to do some light housework and settle in for the evening. Later, I would play online games with my best friends before tucking myself up in bed for some quality reading or scrolling through videos online.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Ideally, I’d say outdoors, but really, it’s indoors. I do love a good old hike, and like exploring new places with family and friends, but also love a cozy day at home. I tend to potter around the house, cleaning and tidying, and then prep something from a cookbook for dinner. My guilty pleasure is sitting with cups of tea reading books, playing games, or writing bits of fiction.

Heather Alexander

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

Weekends have changed for me socially as I’ve gotten older. When at university, I loved nothing more than a great night out at a pub or nightclub, whereas now I prefer going out for dinner with family and friends. I love discovering new places to eat, and finding a place with excellent gluten-free options really excites me.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

Hardest question ever! There are so many great places. I think what I fancy right now is a trip to City Picnic in Belfast. I ate there recently and had gluten-free tacos for the first time in ages. It was truly excellent.

What would you have?

Definitely the sticky pig tacos.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Be with family and friends.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

I’ve worked weekends for a majority of my career, so nothing has changed in that regard. However, I’m lucky to work for an institution that excels in research and public outreach in science, and that is set within a heritage environment that’s rich in scientific history. Currently, I’m helping to organise a series of astronomy conferences that Armagh Observatory and Planetarium will be running this month. We’ll be welcoming professional astronomers from across the globe to discuss the latest developments in planetaria technology and innovation. The British Association of Planetaria (BAP) Conference kicked off events on September 1. This conference will be returning to Armagh for the first time since its inception here in 1978, which is incredibly exciting.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

I would love to go for a drink with Kate Mulgrew, who played Captain Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager. At Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, our education team are passionate about inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders and it would be fabulous to talk to her about her time on the show and the impact that she has had on women in the field.

Are you a weekend cook?

I love to cook. My specialities are chicken curry or lasagne, but I can turn my hand to most recipes.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

Can I say Christmas dinner? Turkey, ham, gluten-free stuffing, roast potatoes… the works.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

Typically, with my husband and his family at their home.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

It would have to be a Chinese takeaway. Man Lee in Lisburn was an old haunt of mine. I’d order their sweet and sour chicken, boiled rice, chips and prawn crackers.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

My favourite films are by Marvel and Disney. I also love going to see the blockbusters like Oppenheimer and Barbie.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

I’m a creature of habit and love watching Star Trek on Netflix, along with The Witcher. Recently though, I’ve been going through a phase of watching coming of age stories. Never Have I Ever on Netflix was great.

What are you reading?

I really enjoy the fantasy genre and simply love audiobooks. I’ll listen to most genres on audiobook and have just finished Much Ado about Nada on Audible. I’m also reading the third book in the Bridgerton series, An Offer from a Gentleman.

Bedtime is?

I’m generally in bed around 10pm, reading a couple of chapters from my book, and then drifting off to sleep. I can’t drink anything before bed.