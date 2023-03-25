My Weekend with Lolly Spence: cultural experiences and mountain hiking

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I’m always up early, I can get so much done first thing in the day and my brain seems to work better then. As a tour guide, I work seven days a week during peak season — March to October inclusive — so I don’t really have weekends as such. There’s something about being up and about, while most people are in bed, which feels like a secret privilege, especially if there’s a lovely sunrise.

Breakfast or brunch?

Always breakfast. When I am on tour, I have the luxury of breakfast in a hotel every morning. There is a lot of temptation, but I usually go with porridge and fruit and a big pot of coffee. Some places offer amazing omelettes, or hot bread pudding which I love. When I’m back in my own house, peering into the empty fridge, it’s the hotel breakfasts that I miss the most. And the tourists of course.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Assuming I’m not guiding, I’m up and away to the Mournes, the Sperrins, Slieve Gullion or the Antrim Hills. There’s something about being in the mountains that energises, inspires, and renews me. Along the Brandy Pad, there’s a rocky outcrop called The Castles: I think of it as my ‘docking station’. When I’m sitting on those granite crags with my flask, I feel like I’m physically and emotionally recharging.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

A perfect Sunday involves a walk, time with my pets — two cats and my brother’s dog — perhaps a movie if it’s wet outside, and then dinner at mum and dads. Mum does a proper dinner every Sunday evening and that’s one of the few routines I really try to observe. Sunday is also a great day for catching up with friends, and if they also like walking, that’s two ticks.

Lolly Spence

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors, even in the rain. We have been designed with waterproof skin and we can buy waterproof clothing. I think lockdown encouraged a lot of people to value time outdoors and spending time in nature lets you look at the changing landscape and appreciate the seasons. I wrote a book last year about the Full Moon and the importance of the lunar cycle. If we are in tune with the natural world, we are more contented in ourselves.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

It really makes me laugh to think how different I’ve become. I like to be in my bed now at roughly the time I used to head out. I want to spend quality time with friends in quiet places where I can hear them speaking. Loud, noisy bars are an absolute disaster as I can’t make out any conversation. The happiest part of a night out now is the knowledge that, when I get home, my electric blanket will have been switched on. Jumping into a warm bed is the best moment of my day, every day.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

I love small, intimate places, rather than loud ones with a lot of tables. We are spoilt for choice in NI with our quality meat, seafood, and vegetables and often the food in our bars is every bit as good as restaurants. There are quite a few restaurants I’d like to try — not least so I can recommend them to my tourists. Six by Nico, Artisan in Strangford, the new Arthur’s hotel in Hillsborough and Grants in Omagh are all on my radar.

What would you have?

I’ve a great appetite and usually manage a starter, a main course, dessert and possibly an Irish coffee. Very often I don’t have time for lunch, and I seldom snack so it can be a long time between breakfast and dinner which means I’m hungry. I like a light starter, maybe something with cheese or mushrooms, steak, fish, or chicken for main and something lemony for dessert.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

When I’m home, I like to get the housework done. If I get up really early on Saturday, I can have everything ship-shape by lunchtime which leaves me the rest of the weekend to go hiking and catch up with friends. If I’m away on tour, I always try to write postcards at the weekend. I have some friends in their eighties and it means a lot to them to receive a handwritten postcard with a nice picture on the front.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Oh yes. I work every weekend from March to October. I guide tours which are two-weeks long, and often have only a few days off in between. A lot of my weekends are spent with my tourists and that’s a great opportunity to share our culture with them, be it the theatre, a sporting event, a music session or a great restaurant. This coming year, I have not got a single free weekend left in my calendar until the end of November. As well as tour guiding, I am doing some TV work and I’ve filled all my available spaces with that.

Lolly Spence

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

I’ve two dear friends who I’ve not seen for a decade. One lives in Wexford, the other in the Lake District and we’ve not seen each other for years because of our busy lives. Every Christmas we exchange cards, promising that ‘this is the year’ — but we’ve never managed to coordinate anything. I’d love to catch up with Martina and Pam again as part of a girls’ reunion weekend with some other friends. That would definitely be in a cocktail bar.

Are you a weekend cook?

Haha, I’m not a cook any day of the week. I’m not even good at heating things up and I simply do not enjoy being in the kitchen. I do love to eat but I’ve just no interest in cooking. It’s the same as music and art, I can appreciate them but I’ve no talent at all myself.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Definitely Indian. I love the herbs and spices and all the flavours. I usually get onion bhajis to start or chicken pakoras. Then I like a shashlik or jalfrezi main course with pilau rice and naan bread. I always get the Bombay potato side dish even if it’s Indian food, I need my potatoes. Some Indian restaurants do a lovely drink called mango lassi which is a creamy, yogurt drink that goes really well with spicy food – but it’s filling.

Heading for the cinema? What are you going to see?

A drama or a thriller. The last movie I saw in the pictures was The Banshees of Inisherin on the weekend it first came out. I still don’t know what it was all about. I’ve no interest in rom-coms or action movies or sci-fi. Give me a good murder, or a courtroom drama, or something with suspense and a twist at the end. I enjoyed All Quiet on the Western Front and am glad it did so well at the Baftas.

What are you reading?

I’ve a pile of books at the side of the bed which I never get time to finish. I’m almost through a novel set in Dublin at the time of the union strikes; I’ve loads of reference books; poetry books galore; a few collections of Irish folklore stories; and two beautiful volumes on Irish lighthouses. I also have a few scripts to read, a Sicily guidebook for an upcoming holiday, and I am trying to get notes together for another book of my own about Celtic tree lore.

Bedtime is?

When my toes are cold, when I waken up on the sofa halfway through a movie, when I have finished some work on the PC.

Lolly Spence’s TV series, Walkin’ Hame, is available on the BBC iPlayer. Some of her tours can be viewed on the Hidden Ulster Tours YouTube channel, and to book a private tour, visit www.hiddenulstertours.com