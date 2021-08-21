My Weekend with playwright Michael Cameron

Michael Cameron is the playwright behind ‘Ruby’ and ‘Carson and the Lady’

The best time to get up at the weekend is…

Owning three dogs means that I don’t get a say in what time I get up as they realise that one more minute in bed is one less minute chasing sticks in the park. It’s fine once I’m there of course but rain or shine every day begins with an expectant bark from a Kelpie. However, will be starting rehearsals for ‘Carson and the Lady’ very soon which means no lies in at the weekend. I have been working closely with our director Colm G Doran and historical biographer Lyndsy Spence over the past few months to get to this point.

Breakfast or brunch? What would you have?

A relaxing brunch after dog walking is a real treat. Poached eggs and smoked salmon on my own home-made wheaten bread is a particular favourite.

Are you a weekend cleaner?

I’m afraid I have a touch of OCD when it comes to cleaning. I can’t walk past dust. It drives me crazy. I find that I can’t settle into any writing if the surroundings are untidy.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

When I was a child, my dad took me to every Glentoran home match and a few years ago I ventured back. Initially it was just for a nostalgic trip for a piece I was writing about, but I became hooked and now go as much as I can, sometimes with my own son which is wonderful time together. Watching sport on TV is great but no substitute for being in the middle of a crowd, shouting and roaring and offering well intentioned advice to referees.

I enjoy cooking and look forward to Saturday nights when we can cook for friends and play some vinyl afterwards.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I spend a lot of time outdoors with the dogs and I’m happiest by the sea, I just find it the most calming experience to walk on a beach and hear the waves crashing off the rocks. Sometimes I’ll fish from the rocks and lose all sense of time and stress.

We will have two outdoor performances of ‘Carson and the Lady’ in the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens. The gardens are beautiful, right on my doorstep and a place I would often walk our three dogs.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

Mostly they are slower, unless we have a play on which makes things very fast-paced. Weekends tend to be spent at home as I’ve lost the appetite for late nights out and much prefer to have a nice lunch somewhere and be home for seven.

I might venture out vinyl shopping usually in Bangor where I grew up and still look upon as home. Bangor is becoming a brilliant place to find record and bookshops and great pubs.

If you could eat out anywhere in NI tonight, where would you go?

I think we punch above our weight for food and drink in NI, it’s difficult to choose just one. Lunch at Muddlers Club, any of the Deane restaurants, Made in Belfast… all these places just guarantee a brilliant food experience and because this is a small country you get to know the staff and regulars and it just adds to the experience, you really feel taken care of.

And you’d have…

I’m drawn towards seafood, the quality here is just incredible… scallops with a warm butternut salad, mussels in white wine, squid, monkfish wrapped in prosciutto. I’m not a dessert fan, so I’ll always opt for cheese.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Listen to vinyl, catch up on radio drama productions I may have missed, hunt for random things on eBay!

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Almost always. I will often head out to the shed if I feel the moment is right to make some progress on my writing. Most of ‘Carson and the Lady’ was written in my shed at weekends. It is set in the stately home of Lord and Lady Massereene in Antrim Castle Gardens in the years prior to and beyond the creation of Northern Ireland. Audiences will be invited to spend an evening in the company of historical characters — socialite Lady Jean Massereene (Rosie McClelland) and her close friend and political hero Sir Edward Carson (James Doran).

There’s lots of other characters and the play follows the story of these characters as their lives and fortunes intertwine against the backdrop of some of the most remarkable political developments in a turbulent period of Irish history.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

Can I chose someone no longer with us? Having spent the last number of months writing about and discovering the life of Lady Jean Massereene, I think she would have been a fabulous person to talk to over a glass of fine wine.

It would be great to listen to her views on politics, art and society. I would also be fascinated to hear about her interest in the afterlife, which also features in the play.

It’s Saturday night and you’re staying in — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Buttered Chicken and Pilau rice from Spice in Templepatrick with a bottle of Tiger beer. A calorific taste fest.

You’re at home — what films are you watching?

The Shop Around the Corner from 1940 with James Stewart and Margaret Sullavan, a classic which I’m adapting as a Christmas play set in a Belfast department store at Christmas in the 1970s.

What TV programmes are on the menu?

Strictly Come Dancing is a family ritual, harking back to the heyday of everyone gathered round the telly together. I’m devoted to Morse and Endeavour, and I repeat watch Life on Mars with the excellent John Simm and Philip Glenister.

What are you reading?

‘Hemingway’s Boat’ by Paul Hendrickson. I’m fascinated by everything related to Ernest Hemingway as a writer and character.

Bedtime is…

Getting earlier!

Commissioned by Theatre at The Mill, ‘Carson and the Lady‘ will be performed as part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Northern Ireland Centenary programme ‘One Giant Weekend’. The production will include two open air performances in Antrim Castle Gardens, Fri & Sat, 3 & 4 Sept, and a preview performance at Theatre at The Mill, Thur, 2 Sept. Tickets £15. www.theatreatthemill.com