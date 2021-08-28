My Weekend with Susan Starrett

Visitor Services Manager at Ulster Folk and Ulster Transport Museum

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I work as a Visitor Services Manager at Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum, both based in Cultra, so during the week, it’s a very early start, as I’m on site from 8.30am.

At the weekend, I like to take it slow and have a lie in in the morning. As a child of the MTV generation, I still play albums on repeat. At the minute it’s Life in Colour by Picture This.

Breakfast or brunch?

Breakfast. Ironically, I rarely eat it during the week, so at weekends it’s a real treat. Breakfast is my speciality. My dad taught me how to make amazing scrambled eggs and I make the best French toast.

If I’m out, I’ll always order eggs Benedict and if I had to choose my very last meal, that would be it.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Saturdays for me are spent in the city with friends or family. Saturday mornings are often spent wandering around the shops, probably spending far too much money.

I’m not a great fan of internet shopping and prefer to support local businesses. This is usually followed by lunch and a glass of wine in the Cathedral Quarter, finished off with a trip to a restaurant, the theatre, or The Grand Opera House.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Outdoors definitely. My job at the Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Transport Museum provides the perfect balance of indoor and outdoor.

On a rainy day, you’ll find me in the Transport galleries or in our new Museum of Innovation, an exhibition that celebrates local pioneers, male and female, who have pushed the boundaries of engineering and invention to create designs that have had a lasting impact across the world.

When it’s sunny, there is no place like the Ulster Folk Museum. I love the animals we have on site there.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

Sunday is my favourite day of the week and for me, it’s all about exploring. I love to walk for miles on end.

My family are originally from the north coast and having spent summers there growing up, and I am always drawn back and at my happiest walking along the beach.

If I’m not by the sea, I’m likely to be found wandering around a National Trust property.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

I always look for somewhere with a seat these days! Weekends are now a lot mellower and are usually spent visiting friends at home, in coffee shops or going to children’s birthday parties.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight, where would you go?

There are so many, but it would likely be Neptune and Prawn in Portrush.

And you’d have…

The special fried rice with monkfish followed by a trio of desserts to take home.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Reflect. I often go at a mile a minute during the week, so the weekend is an opportunity to stop and take stock of what is going on around me.

I never make plans for a Sunday evening it’s the one time of the week where I set time aside to relax and prioritise time with family and friends.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

I do sometimes work at weekends if we have events such as Ulster Folk Museum’s upcoming Harvest Festival. I enjoy weekend working as it allows me the freedom to be in the middle of everything, chatting to visitors.

We’re always looking for ways to optimise our visitor experience and their feedback is invaluable.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

The Covid pandemic has separated me from friends and family. Before it happened, I thought nothing of hopping on a plane for a spontaneous weekend away.

My mum lives in Lanzarote and having gone to The University of Leeds, I have friends all over the globe. I would be very grateful to go away or be able to go for a drink with just one of them.

Are you a weekend cook? If so, what’s your speciality dish?

I am not known for my culinary skills — breakfast recipes aside, though I do occasionally bake on a weekend and am always looking for inspiration.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

Can I have a plate of Yorkshire puddings with gravy? I am not a big fan of a traditional Sunday dinner, except for Yorkshire puddings and stuffing.

My ideal Sunday dinner is a big plate of creamy pasta with garlic bread.

I usually have Sunday dinner with friends or family and often I’m out and about, so I tend to eat a big Sunday lunch in a local pub or restaurant I’ve stumbled upon whilst exploring.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Too much as I like a little bit of everything. Takeaways are a rarity for me, but if I do order one it’s usually fish and chips from John Dory’s.

Heading for the cinema — what are you going to see?

I’m a particular fan of anything with Tom Hanks — Forrest Gump, The Green Mile and Bridge of Spies are some of my favourites. There isn’t a genre that I dislike but as an eternal optimist, I do like a happy ending.

Staying in… what are you streaming or watching on TV?

I love This is Us as the acting is incredible. I do love a period drama and recently finished The Pursuit of Love which I would highly recommend. For something light-hearted it’s got to be Modern Family.

What are you reading?

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens — it’s brilliant and I can’t wait until next year for the film version.

Bedtime is?

Always too late. I never put my head down before midnight. Luckily, I don’t need much sleep. Too much to see and do!

