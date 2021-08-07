My Weekend with with BBC Radio Ulster and Radio 1 presenter Gemma Bradley

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I actually don’t get that much of a lie-in because I work most weekends. I always say nine is a good optimum time to wake up at on a Saturday and Sunday.

During the week, I’m usually up at 6-6.30am to go to the gym to get some exercise, so 9am at the weekend is a real treat. Anyone who know me knows that I love my bed.

Breakfast or brunch?

I’m a really big fan of brunch because you get to have a bigger meal — and you can’t go wrong with a fry.

On a weekday when I come back from the gym, I don’t have a lot of time, so maybe egg and toast or cereal.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Definitely spending the day with either family, friends or my other half. Maybe going for a bit of a hike and then the cinema or out for dinner and a few drinks.

Most Saturdays however, I teach young people guitar and song-writing as part of Glasgowbury. It’s really fun and it’s great to see the kids progressing.

Working in music and radio, you never really switch off and before Covid, I would have gone to loads of different gigs at the weekend to see new bands and see who I should be watching out for. I’ve really missed that.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

For me Sundays are all about chilling out. No plans would be the perfect plan. Just get up and go somewhere on the spur of the moment, or just chill at home by yourself.

I try not to do any housework at the weekend, so do bits and bobs throughout the week.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

That’s a tough one. I’d say 50/50. I do enjoy hiking and exploring. I’m originally from Draperstown, so I especially love Eagle’s Rock and around the Sperrins.

I was recently in Co Kerry and saw some amazing scenic sights. It was a really beautiful place.

But I also love relaxing and watching a good movie.

How have weekends changed as you’ve gotten older?

I would have gone out much much more when I was younger whereas now, I’m so busy with work that when I am off, I like to have a chilled out weekend to completely relax.

I really enjoy my work and sometimes presenting the show is a bit like going out anyway.

You’re providing the soundtrack to people’s night and it’s really fun — when you play a real high energy dance track, you do feel like you’re on a night out and quite often I’ll be dancing in the studio live on air.

I think the world is a much happier place because of music.

You can turn on the radio and a song can just lift your mood.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight, where would you go and why?

Just because I haven’t been, I would love to go to Ox in Belfast. My other half is a chef so usually we would go out and explore different restaurants. We went to London recently and had some fantastic food, but I’ve heard great things about Ox, so I really want to try it.

What’s your favourite dish when eating out?

I really like a good lamb dish, or if venison is on the menu I’d veer toward that — if it was in season, of course. I’m also a big sucker for a good Italian pasta dish.

I tend to like savoury over sweet, so if I’m eating out I’ll usually go for starter and main, rather than main and dessert. But why stop at two courses? Sometimes I do go for all three.

At weekends you’ll always make time to …

I always make time to see my other half and my family and my mum as well. I call and check in with her and sometimes we will go for a walk or just have a catch up, which is really nice.

Who would you most lie to go for a drink with?

Definitely Prince. I would love to know all about his life and get advice from him. I think I think he’d be an amazing person to go for a drink with.

Are you a weekend cook?

I have to say that as my other half is a chef, I am spoiled a bit, but I do cook quite a lot too. A dish that I really like making is a Salty Chilli Chicken Fakeaway. I call it that as it nearly tastes like a Chinese, but it’s not. My partner really rates it and says that I cook it better than he does.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

It has to be a roast, doesn’t it — and there has to be stuffing. We would cook it ourselves or my partner’s mum makes a great roast too, so I have to give a shout out to her.

We wouldn’t have a big roast every week, but when we do, we go all out.

Too tired to cook, what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Chinese or pizza. I always love a salt and chilli chicken dish from the Chinese. And you can never go far wrong with a pepperoni pizza. Even though my other half is a chef, he really enjoys the occasional takeaway as well.

You’re not expecting a five-star meal — it does what it says on the tin.

Heading for the cinema — what would you go and see?

I am obsessed with the Marvel movies and any kind of superheroes or super villains or sci-fi — I’m really into that.

I saw the new DC movie The Suicide Squad yesterday and it was brilliant.

I’ll always give something a go, but I would have to be in the right mood for a serious drama.

Staying in… what’s on the box?

I’m a massive fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race. I watch it religiously. And also at the moment, I’m really into Below Deck. It’s so good. I tell everybody about it and say that I’m going to go and work on a yacht. It’s a whole different world.

What are you reading?

I do enjoy reading. It’s a great way to escape. At the minute I’m reading The Colour of Magic by Terry Pratchett. I’ve just started it, but so far I think it’s really good. It’s got that air of mystery and escapism about it.

The thing I love about books is that your imagination creates the world that the book is describing.

My all-time favourite book would be between Stephen King’s The Shining and the Harry Potter books simply because I grew up with them.

Bedtime is?

It varies, but I try to be in bed before 11pm, no matter what day of the week it is, but I must admit that sometimes I’ll stay up later to catch up on Love Island or something.