National Volunteer Week: Celebrating those who continue to make a difference

Research conducted by the Continuous Household Survey 2019/2020 reported the many positive benefits associated with volunteering. Sixty-five per cent surveyed stated it ‘helps me make a positive contribution to society’ while almost half — 49% — said they ‘learned new skills/developed existing skills.’

Northern Irish charity Orchardville is celebrating National Volunteers Week by recognising the work undertaken by volunteers who have contributed 3,000 hours in the last year.

A key provider of individualised training and employment opportunities and social inclusion programmes, the charity supports participants in reaching their potential and progressing in other areas of their lives.

“There are many people and groups in society that urgently need additional support offered by organisations working within the community and voluntary sector, but capacity to deliver this support is finite and stretched, demonstrating just how invaluable it is to have people outside of the organisation generous enough to offer up their time,” says Annie Wilson, Orchardville’s volunteer co-ordinator.

“We work with organisations who offer their employees time out to volunteer, and we have plenty of opportunities for individuals who want to get involved. People often think they don’t have the time to volunteer, but even a couple of hours a month can make a huge difference.”

As a young professional working in financial services, Caroline Lawther contacted Orchardville to enquire about volunteering opportunities.

“About four years ago I decided that I’d really like to start giving something back to society. I know it sounds a bit clichéd but something within me knew it was something I needed to do,” she says.

“I wanted something that would challenge me and broaden my outlook on life. With working full time I was only available at weekends or in the evenings and Orchardville was able to offer me that flexibility.”

After full training from the staff on safeguarding, communication and the values of the charity, Caroline has been volunteering every Thursday night at the Orchardville social club where around 20 participants gather to play bingo, bake, sing karaoke and generally meet their friends to catch up.

“It’s a fantastic atmosphere and a really mixed group from participants who hold down jobs to those that are non-verbal but engage with all the activities.

“I always leave feeling refreshed and so positive — it really is such a rewarding experience where I’ve learned skills that I wouldn’t have otherwise and built some great relationships with the other volunteers and Orchardville staff.

“The fact that I’m still there nearly four years later says it all. It’s given me a completely different perspective on life. I’m more patient, better at communicating and much more aware of the challenges facing families and individuals every day.

“I’d totally recommend it to anyone looking for a way to make a difference and help organisations like Orchardville continue with the amazing work they do.”

Matthew Emerson (35) has been a participant with Orchardville since he was 18.

Matthew Emerson, who has attended Orchardville since he was 18

He was supported by the charity into employment at Starbucks where he has worked for the past five years.

In his spare time, he volunteers with Bloomfield Football Club where he helps coach the girls’ team with players aged 10-12.

“I go to the club on Monday and Wednesday nights to help train the girls practice dribbling, passing and shooting, and then go to all the matches on a Sunday,” says Matthew.

A keen footballer and Chelsea supporter, he enjoys sharing his passion for the sport with both the league and development teams.

“I love seeing the players enjoying themselves and getting better and more comfortable with the ball each week,” he says.

“It’s really great fun and cheers me up when we have a good session and everyone has played well. Chantelle, Julie and Marty from the club are always there to support me. We’re brilliant friends now so I’m going to keep it up and maybe find them a star footballer some day.”

In addition to external volunteers, 120 Orchardville programme participants currently take an active role in volunteering, a vital element in learning new skills, growing in social confidence and feeling respected and valued as a member of the community.

“Making new connections and friendships means they are less isolated, as well as finding purpose and enjoyment within their role,” says Annie, “whether that’s volunteering in charity shops, social enterprises and environmental projects or within local schools and churches.”

If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer with Orchardville and making a vital contribution to your local community, contact Annie 028 9073 2326 or email: annie.wilson@orchardville.com