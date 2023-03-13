‘Never spend the last pound in your pocket on a scratch card’

Siobhan Kearney, owner of At One Wellbeing, on making memories, and always being aware of what is in the bank.

Are you a spender or a saver?

I do both. From an early age I realised that money is important and decided to save as much as I spent each month. This gave me a feeling of financial security, as I always knew that the more months I saved, the more flexibility I had when moving jobs.

But that didn’t mean I didn’t spend. At the start of my career I was cautious and sensible. As I moved into more senior positions, with better pay, I splashed out on holidays. That is my favourite way to spend my money.

When I set up At One Wellbeing I did rein it in until I had a sense of my income. But thankfully all is going well and there are many plans for more trips!

How much is in your wallet?

I always keep a little cash in my wallet. I hate not having money for small things, like car parking or donating to charity when I am out and about.

Do you adhere to a budget?

Not as such. But I always know what I have in the bank. I suppose this comes from recognising how much stress can come from financial worries. When I set up my business I was 46 and I recognised that things were changing for me as a result of being perimenopausal. I found I had less tolerance for the daily grind and aspired to live and work for myself. My earlier care with my finances was liberating at this stage, and budgeting became more important when setting out on my own.

Do you have (m)any loyalty cards?

I have a Boots Card and that’s it. I am not even sure how much action it’s seen in recent years!

Cash or card: what’s your preference?

I like to have cash with me for small purchases, otherwise I pay by card. I do like to treat my nephews and nieces from time to time, they love nothing more than cash in a birthday card.

​What’s the best deal you’ve ever gotten?

My house – it was fortuitous that I was looking around for houses when a friend told me someone she knew was selling theirs. I was excited to put down roots and the house was perfectly sized and located close to my parents. I had my home, it was manageable, and now it has provided me with greater leverage to look around again, with enough money to buy a new house without any increase to my already small mortgage. This has given me financial freedom to take all the holidays I want and to live a life that is fully lived.

​What’s the most important financial lesson you’ve learned?

Don’t spend your last pound on a scratch card. I did this as a student, and when I realised I hadn’t won, that was a big lesson. I decided that I’d never feel like that again.

​What’s the most expensive thing you’ve bought?

Apart from the house, a five-week trip to Australia. I broke my leg the day before going, but I was determined it wasn’t going to stop me. Thankfully, my mother was also going, so between us we were able to navigate the airports and hotels.

When we arrived in Australia, I went to the hospital so they could review the break, and lo and behold, it was ruptured ligaments and there was no break. The cast came off and a knee brace was put on. I could then drive, and we set sail around New South Wales on our adventure. It was expensive, but the memories are worth it.

​If money was no object, I’d buy…

A farm. At 51 years of age I realise there is more to life than money. Being outdoors, getting my hands dirty, living a life doing something hugely satisfying, is my dream. I do think that being menopausal has really changed my outlook on life. I have no children so there is no pressure to be putting something aside for their future and I absolutely love getting back to nature.

​For more information on what Siobhan does, visit her website www.at-onewellbeing.com. She has also set up a private Facebook group, The Menopause Room.