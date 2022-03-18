New BBC Evening Extra presenter Richard Morgan: ‘I’m always in awe that people are willing to share their stories’
The new Evening Extra presenter discusses on the issues facing consumers today, following in his dad’s footsteps and his hopes for his new role
Catriona Doherty
For me, “if people are saying that you’ve helped them, or you’ve highlighted something that’s important to them, or they feel that you are reflecting something that isn’t reflected… really you are doing your job as a journalist then,” says Belfast reporter Richard Morgan (31).