New Presbyterian Moderator Rev John Kirkpatrick: ‘My relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ is integral with all of my life in every aspect’

Rev John Kirkpatrick, to be next Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland

The Reverend Dr John Kirkpatrick will be installed as the new Presbyterian Moderator at the Opening of this year’s General Assembly in Belfast next Wednesday, June 22

Q Tell me about your background.

A I am one of three children, and my parents separated when I was three. My mother died when I was 10, and for six years I was a boarder at Coleraine Academical Institution. I went to Greenmount Agricultural College to study farm management from 1973-76, and I studied at the New University of Ulster from 1976-79, specialising in Social Science and Environmental Science. I felt a call for the ministry and after studying at Belfast Bible College I attended Union Theological College from 1982-85. I am married to Joan, and we have four children and five grandchildren. My father and grandfather were both Presbyterian ministers.

Q What about your clerical career?

A In 1985 I was ordained as Assistant Minister at Megain Memorial and Mersey Street Presbyterian Churches in east Belfast and in 1987 I became minister at Garryduff Presbyterian Church outside Ballymoney. Six years later I was installed as minister of Portrush Presbyterian Church where I served for nearly 30 years before my recent retirement. I have a great interest in motor-bikes and since 1994 I have been Race Chaplain to the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland. I also enjoy walks, gardening and bee-keeping.

Q How and when did you come to faith?

A I might speak of becoming aware of the reality of God as personal, and then beginning to respond. That was both a process and perhaps included some crises. My earliest memories of being conscious of faith date back to being eight or nine. My direct influences were my mother’s lived faith, and the opportunities to hear truth in Christian Endeavour, but doubtless there were many indirect influences, such as the prayers of others.

Q Is your faith only for Sundays?

A My relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ is integral with all of my life in every aspect. It is always a challenge to remember not to separate any part of my life from my faith, since I believe that I am united by faith to Jesus. It is impossible to have life without Him, and although I cannot lose this, I can lose the sense of this or the blessing of this by my unrepentant daily sin.

Q Have you ever had a gnawing doubt or a crisis of faith?

A All of my life I have wrestled with questions, and often I am in the middle of working out some things, but I would not describe this as a crisis. It would only be a crisis if I didn’t realise that this is the normal Christian life.

Q Have you ever been angry with God and if so why?

A In all honesty I don’t recall this as a response, but maybe surprised, maybe finding waiting difficult.

Q Do you ever get criticised for your faith and if so can you handle this?

A Sometimes I get reactions of cynicism, anger and dismissiveness but not so much public or criticism for believing. Perhaps this is partly because I invite questions, and I want to create space for people to ask questions, no matter how contradictory they may be of my faith.

Q Are you ever ashamed of your own church or denomination?

A Since the Church is made up of changed but not perfect people, there will always be flaws and failures, so I am truly sorry when I see these unacknowledged and unrepented. But this is actually one of the hopeful things too.

Q Are you afraid to die or can you look beyond death?

A I might not look forward to the process of dying and leaving temporarily those I love, but I have great hope based on the promises of the Gospel and the resurrection of Jesus.

Q Do you believe in a resurrection, and if so what will it be like?

A It is central to my faith. I believe that John 21 helps me to see something of what this will mean, a real body, real conversation, real relationships and real love.

Q What about people of other faiths and denominations?

A I see only believers in the Lord Jesus and those who do not. I believe that there are core truths about the Gospel that we agree on, and there are things which we can agree to disagree about in a respectful way.

Q Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith and trying to learn something from other people?

A Attempting to be a Christian apologist, I try to do this regularly by listening to other people genuinely to engage with their view.

Q Are the churches here fulfilling their mission?

A In measure, but if the mission is to love God and love your neighbour, then aiming for and pursuing it, is the mission being achieved ongoing.

Q Why are so many turning their backs on organised religion?

A This question has a number of pre-suppositions that would take too long to address in the space available here.

Q Has religion helped or hindered in Northern Ireland?

A I have always seen my goal as helping to rescue people from religion-defined as people’s attempts to earn God’s favour by themselves.

Q Some personal preferences — favourite film, book and music?

A Jim Carrey in The Truman Show was a really good film to watch and an interesting concept. Authors: Amor Towles, Lincoln Highway and Elizabeth Strout. I like many music genres including Mark Knopfler and JJ Heller.

Q Where do you feel closest to God?

A I have no special place.

Q The inscription on your gravestone?

A The facts.

Q Finally, any major regrets?

A Some small ones, but nothing major.