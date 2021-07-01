New website launches to support independent stores: ‘We want to breathe new life into local businesses in wake of Covid’ 

In a hard time for independent stores, a new website aims to support the people behind these companies, writes Caitriona McBride

One of the few positive aspects about the last year is that local businesses have been cherished like never before. It has been a heartbreaking year for so many business owners who have been forced to close or face an uncertain future. A new website, My Block, is the result of two Belfast women’s passion for what makes businesses here so special, and why we need to celebrate them more.