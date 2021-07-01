New website launches to support independent stores: ‘We want to breathe new life into local businesses in wake of Covid’ 

In a hard time for independent stores, a new website aims to support the people behind these companies, writes Caitriona McBride

Innovative: From left, Christine O’Toole, Christine James and Karishma Kusurkar at BDW19 launch. Credit: Joe Laverty

One of the few positive aspects about the last year is that local businesses have been cherished like never before. It has been a heartbreaking year for so many business owners who have been forced to close or face an uncertain future. A new website, My Block, is the result of two Belfast women’s passion for what makes businesses here so special, and why we need to celebrate them more.