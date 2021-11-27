Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar: ‘We need to be mindful our reputation for violence doesn’t return’

Sarah Friar, NI-born head of Silicon Valley giant Nextdoor, is worried unrest over the Protocol is damaging the province’s business reputation.

Giant: From third left, Nirav Tolia, Sarah Friar and Sarah Leary from Nextdoor with the NYSE’s Stacey Cunningham and Nextdoor’s Prakash Janakiraman as they ring the opening bell at the NYSE. Credit: Michael Nagle

Sarah Friar feels some weight on her shoulders as something of an ambassador for Northern Ireland. But she says that, while we’ve come a long way since her time growing up during the Troubles here, she doesn’t believe we are “fully over it” and we “need to be mindful in Northern Ireland that that reputation doesn’t come back” following recent violent flare-ups.