NI disability rights activist Michaela Hollywood: ‘Life has the same potential for all of us. Anyone who tells you otherwise is simply wrong’

The Crossgar campaigner reveals how her condition has not held her back

Around the world the name Hollywood symbolises the larger-than-life film, television and entertainment industry based in Los Angeles, California, the golden state on the west coast of America. Closer to home in Co Down between Saintfield and Downpatrick in the village of Crossgar, the name is much more personal and belongs to a family that epitomise courage and fortitude in equal measure.