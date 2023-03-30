NI landscape set to get Unesco Geopark status in bid to become ‘global icon’

A huge swath of Down and Armagh, encompassing parts of the Mournes, the Ring of Gullion, Murlough Bay, Carlingford and Strangford loughs, looks set to receive international Geopark status from Unesco this spring.

A multi-disciplinary project team has been working since 2012 to create the Mourne Gullion Strangford Aspiring Unesco Global Geopark (aUGG), and Unesco has indicated that the area is expected to be granted full status at its Executive Board meeting in Paris in May.

Over 181,386 people live within the proposed Mourne Gullion Strangford aUGG area, which includes the city of Newry.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council has worked in partnership with the Geological Survey of Northern Ireland and many other organisations on the project.

Council chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage, says: “We have such a gorgeous playground here. We see the Geopark bid as being front and centre in creating a global icon of our district.

“We want to say that we are no longer a secret. We are still an unspoiled landscape and that is our strength. We are custodians of a very beautiful part of this island; visitors come here and see that the natural beauty is unmissable everywhere you turn.”

Cloughmore Stone. Credit: Tourism Ireland photographed by Brian Morrison

Darren Price is the council’s AONB (Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty) and Geopark manager, and has been working on the Unesco bid for over a decade.

“We have a unique geological story and we will be the only Geopark in the world that can tell this story,” he explains. “This area was created over a period of 400 million years and it’s a tale of two oceans.

“It’s about the closing of the ancient Lapetus Ocean and the Atlantic, and the bringing of the two halves of the island together, which actually happened south of the equator.

“It’s hard to believe that this land was once at the bottom of a tropical sea.

“Then we had the ice ages and glacial movements that gave us the Mournes, and the volcanic activity that gave us the Ring of Gullion.”

If the Mourne Gullion Strangford Global Geopark is approved, it will join over 170 other Unesco Global Geoparks across 46 countries, including part of the Alps in Austria, the Southern Canyons Pathways in Brazil and Haute-Provence in France.

In Northern Ireland the Marble Arch Caves in Enniskillen already has UGG status — as does Burren and Cliffs of Moher in the south.

Unesco defines its Global Geoparks as geographical areas where “sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education and sustainable development”.

It says its UGGs “stimulate the creation of innovative local enterprises, small businesses, sustainable tourism, activities and businesses, geotrails… and new jobs”.

In order to be awarded the status, would-be UGGs are evaluated against a list of criteria by Unesco and must behave as though they have the status before it is ratified.

In the proposed Mourne Gullion Strangford aUGG, this has meant projects and activities intended to bring its many different communities together, such as the three-year Dragons in the Hills project, set to finish this month.

“We have three native amphibian and reptile species here,” explains Darren. “The common frog, the common lizard and the smooth newt. We worked in partnership with reptile and amphibian group ARG UK. We asked farmers, community groups and schools to survey them and help with habitant restoration and creation, such as repairing and rebuilding ponds.

View of Newcastle beach and mountains

“Many people have hiked the Mournes and never seen one of these creatures, but they are there. If you hear a rustling, stand still and just wait. They often circle and then return, so hold still for 10-15 minutes and use the time to admire the rest of the landscape while you wait.”

Other initiatives include a Youth Rangers project which helps show young people, aged between 14-18, the different terrains through activities like climbing and canoeing, and the re-wilding of the former Aughnagon landfill and the installation of four beehives, which is now successfully producing Irish heather honey.

As much of the area is rural, Michael says that the support and engagement of farmers and landowners has been vital. One of the projects involves offering Farm Plans, in partnership with the Woodland Trust, to 15 farms a year.

“It shows them how to use trees as part of their business plan to create ‘green barns’,” explains Darren. “Trees of a certain size and shape can shelter livestock and help them stay outside for longer.”

The Geopark bid was identified in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council’s Tourism Strategy 2017-2021 to help bring more visitors to the area.

At last summer’s Castlewellen Agricultural Show, Michael shares how he met with attendees from Canada and Mexico who had been impressed with what they saw.

“They took a car out one day and got lost, and said it was one of the most beautiful places in the world to get lost in. With every wrong turn they took, they said ‘wow’,” he recalls.

Once the Mourne Gullion Strangford Global Geopark has been ratified the team can’t rest on their laurels. They have to reapply for the status every four years, which means they most continue to manage, promote and conserve the area.

“It’s about continuing to make the most of our beautiful landscape together,” says Darren. “We have so many more initiatives and projects in the pipeline.

“For example, the area covers 150km of coastline and one of our hot topics right now is climate change and coastal erosion. We’ve launched a pilot project on Tyrella Beach using these zigzag fences to help sand to build up and protect the dunes.

“We’ll also have volunteers planting plug-plants of the specific types of grasses to help nature along the way.”

Michael adds: “We hope the Global Geopark status will create a buy-in and sense of pride in our area. We have a destination here that is world-class.”