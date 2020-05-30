NI man David Smyth, born with a cleft lip and palate, urges support for campaign to close abortion law loophole

As a new Bill is brought to Parliament to confirm terminations cannot occur on the grounds of a cleft lip, cleft palate or clubfoot, Stephanie Bell talks to a Co Down father-of-three about how the condition and corrective surgery have affected his life

With his wife Jude

Sat 30 May 2020 at 09:02