NI people living with diabetes, but things could easily have gone wrong
A mum whose son was diagnosed during the Covid crisis and a young woman who nearly died from complications tell Stephanie Bell how condition has changed their lives and why they're grateful it's under control
By Stephanie Bell
When the coronavirus lockdown was imposed many people feared going to hospital A&E departments in case of accidental infection. But for Co Antrim mum Keira McCambridge that trip to hospital may have saved her six-year-old son's life.