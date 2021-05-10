NI people share the one thing they just can't do without - from exercise to furry friends
Mobile phones, WiFi and tea and coffee are the top three items people here say they can't forego for more than a day, according to a study by gadget insurance company Protect Your Bubble. Five people tell Linda Stewart about the one essential thing they simply must have
Linda Stewart
Illustrator Greg Edwards, from Belfast, takes a camera wherever he goes. He works for Urban Scale Interventions, a design and innovation studio that looks creatively at cities, towns and buildings with a view to making them a greener, healthier and happier environment for people to live, learn and work.