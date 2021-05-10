NI people share the one thing they just can't do without - from exercise to furry friends

Mobile phones, WiFi and tea and coffee are the top three items people here say they can't forego for more than a day, according to a study by gadget insurance company Protect Your Bubble. Five people tell Linda Stewart about the one essential thing they simply must have

Must-haves: Suzie Cave in training

Linda Stewart Mon 10 May 2021 at 08:23