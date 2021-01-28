Nicholas Trimble: 'When I was a kid I was answering phone calls from the White House'
Nicholas Trimble, who is the son of former First Minister David, opens up about his unlikely road into politics, life as the son of the former leader of the Ulster Unionist party and his struggle with mental health issues
Gail Walker, Editor-at-Large
As a young boy Nicholas Trimble saw first-hand how brutal the political scene in Northern Ireland could be - and made a promise to himself never to have anything to do with it.