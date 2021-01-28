Nicholas Trimble: 'When I was a kid I was answering phone calls from the White House'

Nicholas Trimble, who is the son of former First Minister David, opens up about his unlikely road into politics, life as the son of the former leader of the Ulster Unionist party and his struggle with mental health issues

Close family: Mayor of Lisburn Nicholas Trimble at Wallace Park with wife Sarah

Gail Walker, Editor-at-Large Thu 28 Jan 2021 at 07:00