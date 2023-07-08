NI’s enduring love affair with caravans: ‘It’s freedom and independence’

A new training centre has opened to help touring caravan owners amid a total of 100 sites here for fans. Static or motorhome, caravanning is more popular than ever before. Áine Toner and Gillian Halliday report

There’s a long-held perception that caravanning in Northern Ireland was for those whose budget couldn’t stretch to a package holiday — but if so, how things have changed.

Figures from the National Caravan Council state that the industry contributes in excess of £6bn per year to the UK economy. The sum includes revenue from sales of products and related services and incorporates holiday bookings. In the region of 50m nights are spent in caravans annually.

Major caravan manufacturer Willerby reported a 70% increase in sales in 2021 alone, while fellow industry name Robinsons Caravans also says that first-time buyers are up 20% — accounting for 35% of sales — with millennial enthusiasts now accounting for about a quarter of sales.

Northern Ireland has more than 100 caravan sites, according to the Department for the Economy, with the vast majority operated by private owners, and caravanning is such a popular choice here that there has been lobbying by caravan owners for the Caravans Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 to be amended to increase protections in legislation.

Some owners in recent years have complained they are being forced to upgrade their static caravans or face leaving their site, as well as reports of hikes of site fees jumping by 30%.

Yet, despite that, there are no signs it has harmed the caravanning scene in Northern Ireland — particularly for touring caravans.

The interior of Barry's upgraded caravan

Harvey Alexander, director of marketing and membership services at The Caravan and Motorhome Club (CMC), told Review that CMC has witnessed a huge level of interest from new members across the UK over the past couple of years.

“We’ve done a lot of research with our members and typically we’ve found that people take around 10 years to decide whether or not to get a caravan or motorhome. But what we’ve found from our membership is that they’ve fast-tracked that decision and say, ‘Why are we waiting?’ and get one within two to two and a half years,” he says.

Demand during the pandemic increased, adds Harvey, with the CMC’s membership jumping from 350,000 to 380,000, leading to the club opening its first training centre in Northern Ireland, located in Craigavon, bringing the total number of its training sites — where owners can learn to properly drive their vehicles — to 18.

“Certainly, when there was a restriction on foreign travel, we had people re-evaluating what was on their doorstep.”

It’s a position echoed by avid caravanner Barry O’Neill, from Omagh, who stresses that Covid-19 changed things when it came to the industry’s popularity.

“People were realising that they’d never discovered Northern Ireland, Ireland, and it was maybe a cheaper form of holidays compared to going abroad,” says the father of two on what he calls “the realisation of freedom”.

“We’re finding we have to plan ahead in terms of getting pitches on sites, whereas before, you’d think, ‘I’ll maybe go away this weekend,’ and so you’d ring on the Monday and have something for the weekend. But now you’re planning months ahead of yourself.

Example of interior of Buccaneer caravan

“It’s that freedom and that independence: it’s good for mental health, to get away from the rat race,” he says about his love of caravanning.

Certainly, as a long-term investment, caravanning is the way forward, allowing families to travel more affordably during peak school holiday season and indulging in weekend getaways.

“We’d go away about twice a month from Easter,” says Barry.

“You might only go half an hour up the road, but it’s a completely different world.

“You’re slowing down, you’re putting the phone away, you’re switching off from the day-to-day running of things.”

Harvey agrees that while many people would once have viewed caravan holidays as the ‘poorer cousin’ of going abroad, it’s now more of a level playing field between them, pointing out that many first-time buyers are not holding back in investing their money.

“What we’re seeing is that people are buying what they really want and are getting it loaded with everything they could ever want.”

Barry and his family upgraded their 2002 caravan to a 2017 model and the difference in technology, says Barry, is “absolutely unreal”.

“Our heating system’s electronic on our newer van. My wife said that when she was younger, they had a wee foot pump for your water. You were lucky to have a sink and a two-ring cooker. We [now] have a standalone cooker with three gas hobs and an electric hob. [Caravan manufacturers] are moving with demand and people’s expectations. Caravanners expect a high standard now.”

That high-end finish is something to which Eddie Fearon of Tricam Caravans in Dromore can attest, saying luxury caravanning “used to be the best-kept secret but now everyone knows about it”.

“There are certainly price increases with people looking for more luxuries, solar panels, heating systems, improved bedding, phone-charging points, barbecue points, more 8ft-wide caravans expected,” he explains, saying purchasers come from a range of demographics, from the age of 20 and upwards.

An example of the Buccaneer caravan

That younger audiences are hitching their wagon to a caravan since the pandemic is reflected in a 2020 survey by CRiS — the national register of touring caravan keepers — which stated registrations of touring caravans were running at +20% versus the same time in 2019.

Meanwhile, 37% of registrations were from buyers who had never previously owned a touring caravan.

“Our impression is that many young families bought caravans when travel was restricted during the pandemic, which was great to see,” says a spokesperson from The Camping and Caravanning Club, the world’s oldest and largest club for all forms of camping.

“This year it seems to be that the more expensive caravans are selling really well. This could be because people are investing in their dream caravans, rather than keeping their cash, at a time when it’s difficult to find investments that keep up with inflation.”

Harvey stresses it can still be affordable for many people, explaining that a quick Google search showed that a 1989 caravan that, when new, cost £20,000 could now be purchased for £6,800. And with costs roughly around £550 (site fees, etc), it can mean, longer term, a cost-effective way of holidaying.

If a more glamorous version of camping became glamping, then the same can be said for caravanning — with many industry options reflecting a desire for quality and sustainability.

“There have been some positive effects of the pandemic in the caravanning world, as people got used to the idea of being more self-sufficient,” says The Camping and Caravanning Club.

“In 2019 you would have rarely seen a solar panel on a caravan, but now most new caravans come with them, so you can keep your gadgets charged throughout your holiday on the most basic campsite.

“Washrooms have similarly become more luxurious, with separate shower cubicles with water-saving showers, toilets with easy-to-maintain waste cassettes, and more.

“Many caravans now feature modern sprung mattresses on fixed beds, and external shower points — perfect for mucky paws or rinsing off muddy boots.

“The majority of caravans are also now built for all-year-round use, with good thermal insulation and decent heating systems, so you can make the most of your investment, whatever the weather.

“The air-framed awning has now become mainstream too, with fewer poled models.”

That said, developments are being noticed at both ends of the scale. Manufacturers, such as Coachman, are building caravans with very high specifications, including heating systems you can control from your phone, as well as wireless charging points and more.

On the other hand, the new Bailey Discovery range is more stripped back, offering comfortable, practical layouts for family camping, and is easy to tow with smaller family cars, even electric ones.

If you’re planning to splurge, however, the Buccaneer brand has been viewed as the most luxurious touring caravan range in the UK.

“We have made dramatic design and engineering changes in the past couple of years, creating a much more contemporary caravan, with cutting-edge technology, whilst maintaining our reputation for luxury,” explains Rachel Moncrieff, marketing manager for the Erwin Hymer Group UK, of which Buccaneer is a part.

“Buccaneer boasts automatic, remote-controlled self-levelling as standard, which ensures that every customer’s caravan is spirit-level pitched in less time than it takes to make a cup of tea (or fix up an ice-cold G&T).

“Other features include not just a central heating system, with heated towel rails, but also underfloor heating beneath the plush Buccaneer carpets, ensuring a cosy cocoon all year round. We also offer air conditioning for customers who like to venture further afield, and solar panels come as standard.”

Luxury comes at a cost, of course. The cost-of-living crisis has had an effect on caravan prices, with Barry noting that he travelled to Scotland to purchase his upgraded model, saving several thousands pounds.

Material and transport costs have increased and, as each caravan is effectively built by hand, they’re also hit by inflation.

“A new caravan typically costs from £15,000 to £45,000,” says the spokesperson for The Camping and Caravanning Club.

“A standard mid-range caravan for four will probably come in between £20,000 and £25,000. At the luxury end of the market, a new Airstream costs around £80,000/£90,000. You’ll need a big tow car too.”

According to the findings of the Club’s 2023 Owner Satisfaction Survey, the average price paid by caravan owners for a new caravan was £27,426 last year, up 12% on 2021. As recently as 2020, that average price paid was just £23,113. For used caravans, the average spend was £13,964, a 2.4% increase on 2022.

For more information, contact www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk. For details on Tricam Caravans, see www.tricamcaravans.com. For details on Buccaneer, see www.erwinhymergroup.com. For more on the Caravan and Motorhome Club, visit caravanclub.co.uk