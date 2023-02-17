NI’s queer spaces: Where they are and what they mean to our LGBTQ+ community

Following the release of his podcast Memories from the Dance Floor, this LGBTQ+ History Month Damian Kerlin reflects on the queer spaces and what they mean to the LGBTQ+ community here in Northern Ireland

Belfast's Harland and Poof is a "space away from the mainstream where those on the fringes can come and celebrate"

Damian Kerlin Belfast Telegraph Fri 17 Feb 2023 at 18:30