NI’s queer spaces: Where they are and what they mean to our LGBTQ+ community
Following the release of his podcast Memories from the Dance Floor, this LGBTQ+ History Month Damian Kerlin reflects on the queer spaces and what they mean to the LGBTQ+ community here in Northern Ireland
Belfast Telegraph
In a country where politics and religion are still deeply intertwined, it comes to no surprise that homophobic and transphobic attitudes in Northern Ireland are amongst some of the worst in Western Europe — certainly worse than anywhere else in the United Kingdom.