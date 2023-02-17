NI’s queer spaces: Where they are and what they mean to our LGBTQ+ community

Following the release of his podcast Memories from the Dance Floor, this LGBTQ+ History Month Damian Kerlin reflects on the queer spaces and what they mean to the LGBTQ+ community here in Northern Ireland

Belfast's Harland and Poof is a "space away from the mainstream where those on the fringes can come and celebrate"

Damian Kerlin
Belfast Telegraph

In a country where politics and religion are still deeply intertwined, it comes to no surprise that homophobic and transphobic attitudes in Northern Ireland are amongst some of the worst in Western Europe — certainly worse than anywhere else in the United Kingdom.