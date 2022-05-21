No laughing matter: NI comics on the perils of stand-up after Rock And Chappelle attacks

Following that infamous Oscars slap and Dave Chappelle’s attack on stage, NI comedians are asking themselves if their audiences can still take a joke. By Gillian Halliday

As long as the comedy club has been in existence, hecklers have been the number one occupational hazard for stand-up comics. But after that infamous slap by Will Smith on Chris Rock — as well as the on-stage attack on Dave Chappelle, comedians word-wide are asking themselves if audiences will now take the term ‘punchline’ literally. And Northern Ireland comics are no different.